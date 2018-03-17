Is Detroit the Next Big Boutique Hotel Destination?

Hockeytown transforms into Hoteltown with five exciting properties on the horizon.

Sports fans know Detroit as the home of the Pistons or the Red Wings; music lovers know it as the birthplace of Motown and Eminem; car aficionados know it as the mecca of all things automotive. But Detroit as a boutique hotel hub? It’s not so far-fetched. The city has been getting back on its feet since a 2013 bankruptcy filing, but since then, UNESCO designated it a City of Design, the city’s NHL and NBA teams both returned downtown to play at Little Caesar’s Arena in 2017, and anchor employers like JPMorgan Chase have been working to revive the middle class. Thanks to affordable real estate prices and a strong sense of local pride for showcasing Motor City’s artistic, architectural, and culinary talent, a number of companies, both boutique and big name, are planting (or deepening) hospitality roots there. Here are five key places to keep your eye on as you plan a trip to Detroit. Photo by Joe Vaughn/Detroit Foundation Hotel Street view of The Apparatus Room at The Detroit Foundation Hotel The Detroit Foundation Hotel Add this place to the list of hotels that used to be something completely different. What was once the Detroit Fire Department Headquarters is now a 100-room hotel about to celebrate its first birthday in May. The spirit of reuse—and support for local businesses—abounds. See it in the custom wallpaper by Detroit Wallpaper Co., the headboards made of salvaged local wood from Architectural Salvage Warehouse, and the enthusiastic promotion of Detroit makers and artists in the hotel shop. The Detroit Foundation Hotel is also indicative of the developing culinary scene in the Motor City. Two-starred Michelin chef (and Michigander) Thomas Lents returned to his home state to oversee the Foundation’s food and beverage, which takes a New American bent. At The Apparatus Room, get a homey smoked rib eye or mushroom farro risotto; at The Chef’s Table, share a meal of eight to 12 courses with up to a dozen of your fellow guests. Starting this spring, Chef’s Table is also collaborating with other local chefs as they experiment with new menus or try out preview menus for unopened restaurants. On March 18, chef Anthony Lombardo will begin his sold-out, six-night takeover to preview his menu for the forthcoming SheWolf, featuring Roman cuisine.

One interesting way the hotel has stayed grounded with the local community is with its podcast recording studio. Anyone can book studio time for access to the sound equipment and cool floor-to-ceiling windowed, street-facing space, and many people have taken advantage of the resource to hone their storytelling skills. “It’s cool to be a part of those conversations and see what people are passionate about,” says Jennifer Lee, the hotel’s director of lifestyle. “It keeps us connected to the people living and working in our city.” The Siren Hotel In Greek mythology, sirens lured sailors to shipwreck. This one, occupying the renovated Wurlitzer building, will be a lot more friendly. “The idea of having a beacon that calls people back home to Detroit resonated with us,” explains Ari Heckman, founding partner and CEO of hotel developers ASH NYC, when asked about the name. “To address the mischievous connotation, all of our hotels are a little bit sexy, a little bit dangerous—we want to have something that keeps you intrigued.” They’ve been working hard to capture that mysterious vibe as they renovate the 1926 Renaissance Revival building left vacant for 36 years; it was once home to the Wurlitzer music store. Although few historic photos of the building’s interior were available, the team took their design cues from the building’s bones: coffered ceilings with the original Wurlitzer family crest, original travertine and terrazzo floors. “Anywhere we found that sort of value, we maintained and amplified it,” says Heckman. “ The building has different moods and spirits and vibes as you go from space to space.” Courtesy of The Siren Hotel Get a warm welcome at The Siren Hotel. Seven different places to eat and drink will keep guests and locals alike fed and watered, among them Albena, a cozy eight-seat, tasting-menu-only restaurant by James Beard Award-nominee Garrett Lipar; Karl’s, a “not-so-greasy spoon” helmed by Detroit native chef Kate Williams; and Candy Bar, a craft cocktail lounge. Dining and imbibing won’t be the only activities The Siren offers. Test your go-to song selection at the in-house piano karaoke bar, or get gussied up at the barber shop for a night on the town. Rooms are available starting this weekend for a soft opening; expect a grand opening, with all the retail and dining spaces, by summer’s end. The Shinola Hotel

