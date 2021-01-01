Where to Drink in Genoa
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Piazza Lavagna, 19, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Glo Glo Bistro is a true hidden gem in Genoa - tucked way back into a slightly sketchy piazza off of the historic Vico Lavagna. Although it looks somewhat run-down from the outside, the inside is beautifully renovated, and they have an extensive...
Salita Pollaiuoli, 43/R, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Caffe degli Specchi has a wonderfully warm feeling inside, so it's easy to feel comfortable sliding up to the bar and standing with the locals while you drink your morning cappuccino. Or, take your time enjoying your drink on the wooden porch out...
Via di Fossatello, 35r, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Since 1880, Amaretti di Voltaggio has been serving coffee, pastries, and liquor in this gorgeous shop a few blocks from Porto Antico. The shop/bar opens at 8am, so come early for a table outside (the people watching along this street is superb),...
Vico di Campetto, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Drop by this tiny wine bar off the Piazza Campetto for an alfresco aperitivo (there is an odd statue out front of some Disney character holding the menu—just try to ignore its creepiness and enjoy the people watching instead). With all of its...
Via di S. Sebastiano, 6, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Requiring some expert navigating through the graffiti-covered back alleys of town, it's not easy to find the restaurant/pub Osteria del Sole. But like most tricky things in life, this one's worth it in the end. Lorenzo, the owner, has just...
Via Flavia, 4, 16147 Genova GE, Italy
Located 15 minutes outside of downtown Genoa, Boccadasse/Santa Chiara is a gorgeous spot to sit by the sea and enjoy a sunset apertivo of a glass of Ligurian white wine (many delicious varieties are made in Cinque Terre—make sure you ask your...
Campetto, 8, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Cocktails are not a huge part of the Italian culture, especially not those involving tequila. But at Bar Les Rouges, the three brothers who own the bar mix up one amazing margarita (They even come to your table asking you to sample which salt you...
Piazza di Soziglia, 98, 16100 Genova GE, Italy
Founded by four Swiss brothers mistakenly abandoned in Genoa in 1826, Fratelli Klainguti celebrates their love of all things pastry, and to this day the place serves some of the most delicious breakfast treats in town, alongside cups of steamy...
Via Garibaldi, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Pop by the Strada Nuova in the early morning for a cappuccino in the sunshine between the beautiful palaces. With a few coffee bars to choose from, you can always find a small table outside to enjoy the passersby as they head to open their shops...
Vico Tana, 4, 16126 Genova GE, Italy
This tiny hidden Osteria is super popular with the university faculty at the bordering University Degli Studi di Genova. With a handwritten menu, your choices are somewhat limited, but the food quality is super high—I love their take on minestone...
16123 Genoa, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
With a massive apertivo buffet, stop by Storico for the cheapest dinner/drinks combo in town (and delicious, to boot!). For 7 euros, get a cocktail or a glass of wine, and fill your plate as many times as you like from the buffet of warm snacks—...
r, Via Fieschi, 29, 16121 Genova GE, Italy
Stop by Soli DOC cafe for an evening Spritz in the courtyard of the Doge's Palace. Serving a full menu of wine (including the delicious Italian sparkling wine, Prosecco), the cafe also has quite an extensive beer and cocktails list. With delicious...
Piazza Giacomo Matteotti, 84R, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Take your morning coffee in the sunshine, shaded by the the Palazzo Ducale. With quite a few tables, Douce does a busy morning cappuccino/focaccia business, so you can also come later in the afternoon (when it's slightly warmer) to make sure you...
Vico Falamonica, 1, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
For some reason, cappuccino just tastes better on those cool, wet, drizzly mornings. Fortunately, we have quite a lot of those mornings here in Genoa, especially in the winter and early spring. At A Vedova Romanengo, find a corner table tucked...
Piazza Corvetto, 3 r, 16122 Genova GE, Italy
Founded in 1867, Cafe Mangini is a gorgeous homage to the literary and artistic 'salons' of Genoa's past: stucco ceilings, art-nouveau mirrors, and a checkerboard floor that has lasted for nearly 150 years. Located at the end of the beautiful...
Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 147, 16032 Camogli GE, Italy
Camogli is a quick 30-minute train ride out of Genoa, making it easy for an evening out for cocktails and dinner. Leave from Brignole Station, and arrive in Camogli by 6:30pm so that you can get a seaside table at Bar Auriga for a perfect Aperol...
Via di S. Sebastiano, 13, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
If you are looking for a super modern, contemporary cocktail bar in Genoa, head to Mua just a few blocks away from Piazza Ferrari. With super sleek white leather couches, you almost feel like you are not even in Genoa anymore. And while the food...
Via Corsica, 4, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
While many Italian hotels rest on the country’s historic laurels by harking back to bygone eras, from the opulence of the Renaissance to the sleek design heaven of the 1960s, the Meliá Génova—itself an art deco...
Corso Italia, Genova GE, Italy
If you like to eat straight from the sea, the small restaurants along the Corso Italia are perfect spots for a cold glass of white wine and a bowl of piping hot fish soup from the waters directly off your seaside perch. Normally including deep red...
