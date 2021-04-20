Mua lounge
Salita di Portafico
| +39 010 532191
Sun 5pm - 3am
Mon - Sat 7am - 3am
Come for the cocktailsIf you are looking for a super modern, contemporary cocktail bar in Genoa, head to Mua just a few blocks away from Piazza Ferrari. With super sleek white leather couches, you almost feel like you are not even in Genoa anymore.
And while the food isn't anything to write home about, they have an extensive cocktails menu - including my favorite, the Raspberry Mule. My suggestion is to have a few drinks with the friendly bartender, and then move on to a nearby osteria for dinner later in the evening.