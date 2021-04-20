Caffè degli Specchi
Salita Pollaiuoli, 43/R, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
+39 010 256685
Sun 8:30am - 8pm
Mon - Wed 7:30am - 3:30pm
Thur - Sat 7:30am - 8pm
Sit on the wooden porch in the small piazzaCaffe degli Specchi has a wonderfully warm feeling inside, so it's easy to feel comfortable sliding up to the bar and standing with the locals while you drink your morning cappuccino.
Or, take your time enjoying your drink on the wooden porch out front while overlooking the crowds moving towards work in the small piazza below.
Either way, the coffee here is rich and dark, so make sure you ask for 'zucchero' if you like yours slightly sweeter!