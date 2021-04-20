Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Caffè degli Specchi

Salita Pollaiuoli, 43/R, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
+39 010 256685
Sit on the wooden porch in the small piazza Genova Italy

More info

Sun 8:30am - 8pm
Mon - Wed 7:30am - 3:30pm
Thur - Sat 7:30am - 8pm

Sit on the wooden porch in the small piazza

Caffe degli Specchi has a wonderfully warm feeling inside, so it's easy to feel comfortable sliding up to the bar and standing with the locals while you drink your morning cappuccino.

Or, take your time enjoying your drink on the wooden porch out front while overlooking the crowds moving towards work in the small piazza below.

Either way, the coffee here is rich and dark, so make sure you ask for 'zucchero' if you like yours slightly sweeter!
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points