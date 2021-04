Coffee with the literary elites

Founded in 1867, Cafe Mangini is a gorgeous homage to the literary and artistic 'salons' of Genoa 's past: stucco ceilings, art-nouveau mirrors, and a checkerboard floor that has lasted for nearly 150 years. Located at the end of the beautiful shopping street, Via Roma, Cafe Mangini offers a beautiful setting for a delicious post-shopping cappuccino, especially when paired with a slice of crostata pinoli (a pine nut and almond paste tart).