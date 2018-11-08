Where to Drink in Doha

Al Istiqlal Street, West Bay Lagoon, Doha, الدوحة، Qatar

The Diplomatic Club, located in West Bay, between Katara Cultural village and the Pearl Qata, is the only place in Qatar offering its guests the opportunity to be both, the captain of a boat and the chef simultaneously. These electricity-powered BBQ contraptions are donut-shaped boats that hold eight to ten people, come equipped with a powerful sound system on board, and have incorporated a charcoal BBQ table that sits right in the middle, like a floating teriyaki bar. The ride takes you around West Bay so you can enjoy the coastline lights of the Pearl, Katara, St. Regis and skyscrapers of West Bay. The Donut can be booked for breakfast, lunch or dinner, up to two hours or more. Contact The Diplomatic Club for prizes and current information at +974 4484-7450 or email them at spa.recreation@dclub.com.qa