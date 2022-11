Where to Drink in Doha

Chapati & Karak, located by the mosque at Katara Cultural Village, offers no -frills outdoor seating, and a Qatari version of a drive-thru service, which consists in many locals driving up to the tea stall, honking the horn and waiting for their order to be delivered to the car. Chapati (plain or sweet flat bread) and Karak (spicy black tea with condensed milk, cardamom and ginger) are both part of the traditional Indian cuisine that made it to Qatar more than fifty years ago, but have become part of the Qatari culinary identity. Chapati & Karak is a great spot to stop by after walking around Katara, or after dinner, or just because. The karak is so good and the chapatti so delicious that they had just branched out of Katara to the trendy Knightsbridge area in London - UK.