Doha's Mind Blowing Architecture

Collected by Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert
Doha is a paradise for architects and designers. In a place where money is not an issue, the sky is the only limit to their imagination. If someone imagines a building, Qatar is the place to crystallize it. Qatar will host the 2022 soccer world cup in the best state-of-the-art stadiums modern technology can build, and will house athletes and visitors in sophisticated hotels, villas and resorts. Which means, there will be buildings looking like desert roses, tress, flames and even like paradise.
Zig Zag Towers

Zigzag Towers, Doha, Qatar
Ziz Zag Towers: Also known as The West Bay Lagoon Plaza twin towers, or the dancing towers, are the highest and largest residential zig-zag twin towers in the world. This record attracts architects and visitors interested in near-impossible feats...
Tornado Tower

Al Asmakh St, Doha, Qatar
Tornado Tower is neither the newest nor the tallest in Doha, but it’s undoubtedly one of the most iconic buildings in the country. It soars over the West Bay district in a statuesque hour-glass shape, gently slims down toward its mid-section, then...
Lusail Multipurpose Sports Arena

Qatar
Al-Lusail Sports Arena: This conch-shaped stadium, which is colored according to Qatar’s sand, pearl and sea water, can be easily transformed from a site hosting a basketball championship game into a setting for a music concert within two hours....
Sports Dome at Aspire

Al Henaizbiah St, Doha, Qatar
The Sports Dome at Aspire Academy is not any sports facility; it holds a Guinness World Record for being the largest indoor multi-purpose sports dome in the world making the site a favorite with sports and architecture enthusiasts. The Aspire...
Doha Tower

Al Mijdaf St, Doha, Qatar
Doha Tower, also known as Burj Doha, like its neighbor Tornado Tower, is not the tallest or the newest or the prettiest structure in Doha but its massive cylindrical shape and intricate lattice-like façade make it one of the most recognizable...
Katara Art Center

Katara Cultural Village, building 5، Doha, Qatar
Katara Amphitheater located in the Katara Cultural Village, also known as the Valley of Cultures, is paradise for architecture buffs and those on a tight budget as the entry is free. The architecture of the village is an innovative tribute to the...
Qatar National Convention Center

Ar-Rayyan, Qatar
Because of its unusual tree branches frame, the massive halls and its gigantic whimsical spider, The Qatar National Convention Center is a worthwhile place visiting in Qatar. Not only does it have unique, if not playful, architectural features,...
Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies

Ar-Rayyan, Qatar
Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies, located in Education City, looks like a spaceship to some and like a ski resort to others, but it's neither. This mysterious looking building is home to a cave-like mosque with alternating swaths of engraved...
The Torch

Al Waab St, Doha, Qatar
The Torch, also known as the Aspire Tower, at 980 ft, is the tallest structure in Doha. It was built to house the 2006 Asian Games Flame and it holds the record for the tallest and highest-positioned games flame ever. The Tower, located 20 minutes...
