Best Artisan Shopping
Collected by Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place
Doha, Qatar
MIA Park bazaar is an open air market held every Saturday of the winter months at the Museum of Islamic Art Park. This is the place where local and expatriate artisans come to sell their wear in over 150 stalls: jewelry, handmade and imported...
Save Place
Ras Abu Abboud St, Doha, Qatar
Liwan Furniture, located on the second floor of Al Watan Center, on Grand Hamad Street, is a favorite among those who love authentic Indian Art. This shop, with a production house based out of India, offers its shoppers a collection of artifacts...
Save Place
Al Souq, Doha, Qatar
Souq Waqif is one of the top tourist destinations in Doha and one of the most traditional markets in the region. A hundred years ago, this was the place where the Bedouins traded livestock, spices and general goods, but now, the old souq has been...
Save Place
Al Ahmed St, Doha, Qatar
Souq Al Deira, located next to Souq Waqif on Al Ahmed Street, is a favorite among luxury fabric lovers. It is not a fancy place, but if you are looking for pure Indian silk, high-grade embroidery, or authentic cashmere pashminas, Souq Al-Deira has...
Save Place
Industrial Area Road, الدوحة، Qatar
Dragon Mart, located on Barwa Commercial Avenue, close to the Industrial area, is the second mart if the GCC region, after Dubai. Ninety percent of the merchandise at Dragon Mart come straight from factories in China. The mart houses 280 shops and...
Save Place
Doha, Qatar
The Omani Souq, located behind Wholesale Market, is small and unassuming, but full of unexpected finds. Under its massive corrugated iron roof and along its narrow pathways, a visitor can find oud perfume of all qualities next to an Omani dried...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25