Best Artisan Shopping

Collected by Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert
Museum of Islamic Art Park Bazaar

Doha, Qatar
MIA Park bazaar is an open air market held every Saturday of the winter months at the Museum of Islamic Art Park. This is the place where local and expatriate artisans come to sell their wear in over 150 stalls: jewelry, handmade and imported...
Liwan Furniture at Al Watan Centre

Ras Abu Abboud St, Doha, Qatar
Liwan Furniture, located on the second floor of Al Watan Center, on Grand Hamad Street, is a favorite among those who love authentic Indian Art. This shop, with a production house based out of India, offers its shoppers a collection of artifacts...
Souq Waqif

Al Souq, Doha, Qatar
Souq Waqif is one of the top tourist destinations in Doha and one of the most traditional markets in the region. A hundred years ago, this was the place where the Bedouins traded livestock, spices and general goods, but now, the old souq has been...
Souq Al Dira

Al Ahmed St, Doha, Qatar
Souq Al Deira, located next to Souq Waqif on Al Ahmed Street, is a favorite among luxury fabric lovers. It is not a fancy place, but if you are looking for pure Indian silk, high-grade embroidery, or authentic cashmere pashminas, Souq Al-Deira has...
Dragon Mart

Industrial Area Road, الدوحة، Qatar
Dragon Mart, located on Barwa Commercial Avenue, close to the Industrial area, is the second mart if the GCC region, after Dubai. Ninety percent of the merchandise at Dragon Mart come straight from factories in China. The mart houses 280 shops and...
Omani Souq

Doha, Qatar
The Omani Souq, located behind Wholesale Market, is small and unassuming, but full of unexpected finds. Under its massive corrugated iron roof and along its narrow pathways, a visitor can find oud perfume of all qualities next to an Omani dried...
