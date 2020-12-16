Best Friday Brunches

Brunch is a simple combination of the words breakfast and lunch, but in Qatar, there is nothing simple about brunches, in fact, brunch is a Friday institution, when the city’s kitchens work at full throttle to produce a lavish selection of delicacies from every corner of the globe. Most of the hotels do a champagne inclusive brunch and top it all off with chocolate fondue fountains that really must be seen to be believed. They have two different fixed prices: with soft drinks and with bubbly.