Best Friday Brunches

Collected by Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert
Brunch is a simple combination of the words breakfast and lunch, but in Qatar, there is nothing simple about brunches, in fact, brunch is a Friday institution, when the city’s kitchens work at full throttle to produce a lavish selection of delicacies from every corner of the globe. Most of the hotels do a champagne inclusive brunch and top it all off with chocolate fondue fountains that really must be seen to be believed. They have two different fixed prices: with soft drinks and with bubbly.
The Cellar at Oryx Rotana Hotel

Al Matar Street, الدوحة، Qatar
The Cellar, an upscale restaurant located at the Oryx Rotana Hotel, offers a new brunch concept in town, "TapBrunch" a mixture between tapas and brunch. Seafood, cured meats, bruschettas. olive-based pickles, fried anchovies, calamari and paella...
Hyde Park Coffe Shop at Radisson Blu Hotel

Salwa Road, Intersection of, C Ring Rd, Doha, Qatar
Hyde Park Coffee Shop, located at the Radisson Blu Hotel, offers less in luxury and more in scrumptiousness. Every Friday, the coffee shop delivers a sizable brunch of Continental cuisine with a few cooking stations and a live band. With a variety...
Grand Hyatt Doha

Box 24010, الدوحة، Qatar
The Grill at the Grand Hyatt Doha offers not only a lavish Friday brunch, but also entertainment in the form of themes. Rock ‘n’ roll, horror, the Hawaiian tropics, 1920s flapper, and many others are a major brunch attraction. Because the relaxed,...
Vine at the St. Regis

West Bay, Doha, Qatar
Vine at The St. Regis Doha, has indoor as well as terrace seating. By the entrance, there is a bay of sweets and confectionery meant to wet patrons’ sweet tooth. A strong willpower will come in handy, because beyond the sweets is one impressive...
Nobu

Diplomatic St, Doha, Qatar
Nobu Restaurant, located at the marina of Four Seasons Hotel Doha, is the biggest Nobu restaurant in the world. Its Friday brunches are a true epicurean adventure from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Its elite brunch includes sushi stations, foie gras,...
Opal by Gordon Ramsay at The St. Regis

West Bay, Doha, Qatar
Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity TV chef, has created a cult in Doha with his stately manor-decorated restaurant, Opal. From the carpet, to the food, to the servers, Ramsay’s establishment never fails to woo its patrons. True to its relaxed,...
