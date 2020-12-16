12 Experiences You'll Love in Doha
Collected by Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert
It's not very often that we get to witness the making of a nation. With Qatar, we are invited to do just that. To watch in awe as a tiny pearl-diving seaside village transforms itself into one of the most vibrant cities in the Middle East. And it's not just glitzy shopping malls, fine cuisine, five-star hotels, and futurist architecture, with 350 miles of sandy coastline Qatar has a lot to offer by way of sun and sand. It rarely rains and the sky is always blue. Which means, there is lots to do.
Mesaieed City Rd, Umm Said, Qatar
The Regency Holiday Desert Camp, located an hour’s drive from Doha, offers a blend of traditional Bedouin camping coupled with glamorous comfort. This glamping site is ideal to go quad biking or camel riding through the desert, to listen to live...
Al Souq, Doha, Qatar
Souq Waqif is one of the top tourist destinations in Doha and one of the most traditional markets in the region. A hundred years ago, this was the place where the Bedouins traded livestock, spices and general goods, but now, the old souq has been...
Qatar
There are a few countries in the world where the ocean encroaches deep into the heart of the desert: Qatar is one of them. There only 30 singing sand dunes sites in the world and Qatar has one of them. The combination of these two unique features...
Al Asmakh St, Doha, Qatar
Doha’s skyline looks like something out of The Jetsons, is futurist, the buildings’ architecture is bold and a feat of ingenuity and good engineering and the best place to see it all is from the water, preferably at sunset when the promenade and...
Furousiya St, Doha, Qatar
The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club is one of the best horse-training centers in the world. From October to May the imposing gates of this state-of-the-art facility opens its doors to offer every Thursday, free of charge, horse racing events,...
Doha, Qatar
Katara Cultural Village is the largest multi-cultural project in Qatar. With two majestic mosques whose architecture evokes imagery from 1001 Nights, a variety of art galleries, a Romanesque open amphitheater, a drama theater, an opera house, a...
Al Ashat street, الدوحة، Qatar
The Gold Souq: Located in downtown Doha, next to the central bus station and Al Fardan Plaza, this gold market offers anything from very affordable imported bangles and chains to locally made bridal jewelry sets worth hundreds of thousands of...
Doha, Qatar
Wholesale Market, located off the Salwa Road on the way to Mamoura, this is the equivalent to a Farmer’s Market with a few cultural twists: a section devoted to fish with its own subsection for crabs, lobsters, crayfish, prawns, squid,...
Doha, Qatar
Al-Fanar Islamic Cultural Center is one of the most widely known architectural landmarks in Doha. In this wedding-cake shaped building, non-Muslim visitors are offered extended as well as crash-courses on the Islamic faith. It offers a variety of...
Ash-Shahaniyah, Qatar
Not many places in the world celebrate, honor, and look after camels with the passion Qataris do. During the winter months, Shahaniya Racetrack holds weekly camel races, where visitors are invited to follow the camels from the comfort of their...
Al Corniche St, الدوحة، Qatar
The corniche: A waterfront promenade and probably the most attractive 5 miles in Doha. This crescent-shaped boardwalk runs along the Doha Bay allowing unobstructed views of the Persian Gulf on one side and the bustling business district on the...
Qatar
This white mangrove forest is accessible by kayak from the Al-Thakira Marina in the northern town of Al-Khor. This network of channels is home to an unexpected variety of birds, including flamingos and a new species of sea slug. It’s an easy...
