If You Only Have Three Days in Doha

Maybe you are going through Doha on your way to a final destination. Maybe you are in Europe or Asia or somewhere in the Middle East and have only three days to explore Qatar. No matter the circumstances, you can cover a lot of ground in three days. That's one of the perks of being a small country. Walking the corniche when the temperature is right or around Souq Waqif alleyways in the evening is a must. Whether you are a beach person or want to explore the desert, Qatar has a lot of both.