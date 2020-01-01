Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

If You Only Have Three Days in Doha

Collected by Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert
Maybe you are going through Doha on your way to a final destination. Maybe you are in Europe or Asia or somewhere in the Middle East and have only three days to explore Qatar. No matter the circumstances, you can cover a lot of ground in three days. That's one of the perks of being a small country. Walking the corniche when the temperature is right or around Souq Waqif alleyways in the evening is a must. Whether you are a beach person or want to explore the desert, Qatar has a lot of both.
Save Place

Doha Bus

Banks Street, Doha, Qatar
To get on the Doha Bus, go to the Marriott Hotel located two miles from the Museum of Islamic Art and get your 24-hour ticket on the Doha Bus, the only open-top sightseeing tour of Doha. With its hop-on-and-off services, the Doha bus gives you the...
More Details >
Save Place

al-jassasiya

Jassasiya rock carvings, located in the northeast of Qatar, 50 miles from Doha, are easy to access on a 4x4. This archaeological site comprises a total of 874 petroglyphs dating back to the 15th century. Although Qatar has other rock carving...
More Details >
Save Place

The Corniche

Corniche: Taking a leisurely stroll down the corniche is mandatory for all visitors. This horseshoe-shaped esplanade gives the visitor a vast view of the blue waters of the Arabian Ocean and an unobstructed view of the modern architecture of Doha’...
More Details >
Save Place

Bir Zekreet

Unnamed Road, Zekreet, Qatar
Zekreet: Hire a 4x4 and drive west across the peninsula for about 55 miles and brace yourself for an array of unusual sights. For starters, the road to Bir Zekreet passes through a natural reserve where deer and oryx can be seen roaming freely in...
More Details >
Save Place

Souq Waqif

Al Souq, Doha, Qatar
Souq Waqif is one of the top tourist destinations in Doha and one of the most traditional markets in the region. A hundred years ago, this was the place where the Bedouins traded livestock, spices and general goods, but now, the old souq has been...
More Details >
Save Place

dhow cruise

Al Asmakh St, Doha, Qatar
Go to the corniche, and go on a dhow cruise. You can see spectacular museums and buildings and markets anywhere in the world, but a cruise aboard a traditional Qatari wooden boat is an experience unique to Qatar. You can hire the dhows by the hour...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
  2. 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trains There’s Now a Direct High-Speed Train From Amsterdam to London
  4. 4 Tips + News Costa Rica Opens to All U.S. Travelers—No COVID Test or Quarantine Required
  5. 5 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You’ll Probably Have to Quarantine as List Hits Record High

More From AFAR

How to See Tokyo Like a Local
How to See Tokyo Like a Local
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card