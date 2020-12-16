Doha with Children

Doha is not Disneyland, mainly because of its harsh weather. But this doesn't mean that the city doesn't have pockets of indoor and outdoor fun for the little ones. Gondolania, Megapolis, Circus Land, and Jungle Zone are just a few of the places visitors with children should visit. From ice rinks to bowling alleys to state-of-the-art simulators, Doha offers a great deal of indoor fun. For those wanting to soak up some sun, Aqua Park, Al-Khor Park, and Umm Bab Beach are children's favorites.