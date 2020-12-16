Where are you going?
Doha with Children

Collected by Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert
Doha is not Disneyland, mainly because of its harsh weather. But this doesn't mean that the city doesn't have pockets of indoor and outdoor fun for the little ones. Gondolania, Megapolis, Circus Land, and Jungle Zone are just a few of the places visitors with children should visit. From ice rinks to bowling alleys to state-of-the-art simulators, Doha offers a great deal of indoor fun. For those wanting to soak up some sun, Aqua Park, Al-Khor Park, and Umm Bab Beach are children's favorites.
Gondolania at Villaggio Mall

Villaggio Mall، Aspire Park Rd, Doha, Qatar
Villaggio Mall makes a fantastic destination for families with children because in addition to the hundreds of stores, the mall has its own theme park. Gondolania Indoor Theme Park, the largest family entertainment center in Doha, offers...
Megapolis, The Pearl

Andalucia Way, Building B12, Medina Centrale, The Pearl، Doha, Qatar
Megapolis, a newly opened state-of-the-art entertainment center, located at The Pearl, offers an impressive array of arcade games and indoor attractions like golf (with its own in-house PGA instructor), bowling, snooker tables, an elegant...
Aqua Park

Salwa Road Exit 29 Abu Nakhla، Doha, Qatar
Aqua Park Qatar, located just off Salwa road, next to the Air Base, is an action-packed water fun. With more than 15 exhilarating water attractions including a lazy river, lagoon pool, 4-story tube slides, bumper boats, a Jacuzzi cave, a 2,000...
Jungle Zone

Hyatt Plaza, Gate 3,, Ground Floor, Al Waab Street, الدوحة، Qatar
Jungle Zone, located next to the food court at Hyatt Plaza, is an indoor theme park with attractions including roller coasters, also bumper cars, a racetrack and bumper boats, video games, indoor water ride, a zip line, and carnival games. As an...
Circus Land Park at Landmark Shopping Mall

Al Shamal Road، Doha, Qatar
Landmark Shopping Mall is not just a place for shopping. Children have their own Circus Land Park to enjoy themselves. This fun-filled, circus-themed park offers six major attractions, including a traditional horse carousel, a playful airplane...
Al Khor Park

Al Khor, Qatar
Al Khor Park, one of the oldest in the country, has recently opened after having been closed for the last six years while undergoing a QR250 million renovation ($68 million). The new park has an aviary, well-manicured green spaces, a waterfall,...
Umm Bab Beach

Umm Bab, Qatar
Umm Bab Family beach, is located 80 miles west of Doha. Umm Bab Beach is part of a vast natural reserve called Alreem natural reserve. The beach is also known as “Palm Tree Beach” because of the small cluster of palms at the end of the road...
