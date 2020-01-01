Where are you going?
A Perfect Day in Doha

Collected by Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert
A perfect day in Doha may involve a trip to the desert for the thrill of dune bashing and a swim, or a few hours shopping for traditional souvenirs at Souq Waqif, or breakfast, lunch, and dinner at three of the many fine cuisine restaurants in the city, or a visit to the Museum of Islamic Art or to the private collection of Sheikh Faisal, or a leisurely walk along the corniche, or window shopping for luxury cars at The Pearl, or a dhow dinner cruise. The options are endless.
Villaggio Shopping Mall

Al Waab St, Doha, Qatar
Go shopping at Villagio Mall, an opulent Venetian-style shopping mall traversed by water canals and a fleet of gondolas offering rides to the shoppers. The Mall is inconspicuously partitioned into two sections: one geared to cater to middle class...
Crystal at W Doha Hotel & Residences

W Doha Hotel & Residences, الشارع الدبلوماسية، الدوحة، Qatar
Although Doha is not known for its crazy party scene, it does have a bustling nightlife. Put on your high heels and dress to kill because after sunset Doha transforms itself into a cosmos of fun. Located at the W Doha Hotel, Crystal is like any...
Souq Waqif

Al Souq, Doha, Qatar
Souq Waqif is one of the top tourist destinations in Doha and one of the most traditional markets in the region. A hundred years ago, this was the place where the Bedouins traded livestock, spices and general goods, but now, the old souq has been...
Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel

Al Corniche St, Doha, Qatar
Grab breakfast at the Sheraton Hotel, located at the south-eastern end of the corniche. This newly-refurbished hotel, also known as The Pyramid of the Gulf because it’s shaped like an Aztec pyramid, offers breathtaking views of the bay and...
Al Mourjan Restaurant on the Corniche

Al Asmakh St, Doha, Qatar
Have dinner at Al-Mourjan, the only restaurant on the Corniche, located right under the gigantic Oryx statue. You can eat inside, but it would be a shame if you do, for the real treat of Al-Mourjan is the outdoor eating area placed out into the...
