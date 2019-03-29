The New National Museum of Qatar Opens in Doha

The new National Museum of Qatar opened Thursday, near the Doha Corniche, after several years of construction. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the museum showcases Qatar’s cultural heritage through commissioned film and art, as well as artifacts and oral histories gathered over the years.

Designed by Jean Nouvel, the French architect behind the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the National Museum of Qatar is made of large interlocking discs built to look like the desert rose, a crystalline phenomenon that occurs in deserts when sand, water, and either gypsum or baryte fuse into a rose-like formation. The entire new structure was built surrounding the museum’s former home in the restored historic Palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, the son of Qatar’s modern founder.

Photo by Iwan Baan The restored historic palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani is at the center of the new National Museum of Qatar.

Using research from archaeologists and historians at Qatar University as well as international institutions like the Natural History Museum in London and the Moesgaard Museum in Denmark, the National Museum of Qatar decided to divide its 11 permanent galleries into three phases (Beginnings, Life in Qatar, and The Modern History of Qatar).

Photo by Shutterstock The new museum is inspired by the desert rose, a phenomenon that happens in deserts around the world.

Photo by Iwan Baan The building’s sloping interior walls mean that artifacts and art cannot be hung vertically.

Visitors will walk along

1.5 km

(0.9 miles) of gallery space, organized to take them chronologically throughout the country’s history from the formation of the Qatar peninsula millennia ago to more recent events including the

ongoing economic blockade

against Qatar that started in 2017 when Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain cut economic and political ties with the country.

What to look for inside

Because the interiors of the galleries are sloped—making it hard to hang anything on the walls—projected films and dioramas feature heavily throughout the space.

In one gallery, you can watch the nine-minute short film Life in Al Barr (the Desert) by Abderrahmane Sissako, a Mauritanian writer-director. Sissako spent a week back in March 2017 filming members of the Bedouin Al Naemi family in Rawda Al Ghadriat, in the Northern Desert of Qatar, to share what daily life is like for nomadic families. To create a more immersive experience, many of these films are displayed along dioramas. Here, you’ll get to see the bait al-sha’r, a type of nomadic tent that belongs to the Al Naemi family.

Photo by Martin Argyroglo Jean-Michel Othoniel’s “ALFA” fountains decorate the lagoon at the new National Museum of Qatar.

More of the museum’s sculptural work is featured outside the building. You’ll find

On Their

Way—a group of four camels that also represent Qatar’s nomadic history—by the French artist Roch Vandromme in the central courtyard. The largest installation by Jean-Michel Othoniel—another French artist—features in the nearly 3,000-foot-long lagoon set in the park surrounding the museum. Activated once an hour,

ALFA

is made up of 114 stand-alone black fountains that recall Arabic calligraphy or the reeds that calligraphers use to make pens.

Photo by Iwan Baan A close-up view of the National Museum of Qatar’s interlocking discs designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel

How to visit



Adult admission for The National Museum of Qatar is QAR 50 (about US$14). Residents of Qatar and all children age 16 and under visit free. During its opening weekend, the museum’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.

Official hours

will be announced at a later date.

Photo by Iwan Baan There is nearly one mile of gallery space inside the new museum.

Why go now



If you’re planning on making the trip in 2022 to the

FIFA World Cup

in Qatar, you should definitely plan on stopping by to check out the galleries. Along with the I.M. Pei–designed

Museum of Islamic Art

that opened in 2008, the National Museum of Qatar establishes Doha as a cultural destination within the Gulf region. The Orientalist Museum, designed by Herzog & de Meuron, and the waterfront Art Mill exhibition space are also slated to open before the 2022 World Cup, according to

The Art Newspaper

.