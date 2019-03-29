The New National Museum of Qatar Opens in Doha

Photo by Iwan Baan
Mar 29, 2019
Photo by Iwan Baan
An aerial view of the National Museum of Qatar designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel
The Jean Nouvel-designed building inspired by the desert rose is dedicated to the history and cultural heritage of Qatar.
Article continues below advertisement
The new National Museum of Qatar opened Thursday, near the Doha Corniche, after several years of construction. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the museum showcases Qatar’s cultural heritage through commissioned film and art, as well as artifacts and oral histories gathered over the years.
Designed by Jean Nouvel, the French architect behind the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the National Museum of Qatar is made of large interlocking discs built to look like the desert rose, a crystalline phenomenon that occurs in deserts when sand, water, and either gypsum or baryte fuse into a rose-like formation. The entire new structure was built surrounding the museum’s former home in the restored historic Palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, the son of Qatar’s modern founder.Using research from archaeologists and historians at Qatar University as well as international institutions like the Natural History Museum in London and the Moesgaard Museum in Denmark, the National Museum of Qatar decided to divide its 11 permanent galleries into three phases (Beginnings, Life in Qatar, and The Modern History of Qatar).Visitors will walk along 1.5 km (0.9 miles) of gallery space, organized to take them chronologically throughout the country’s history from the formation of the Qatar peninsula millennia ago to more recent events including the ongoing economic blockade against Qatar that started in 2017 when Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain cut economic and political ties with the country.
Because the interiors of the galleries are sloped—making it hard to hang anything on the walls—projected films and dioramas feature heavily throughout the space.
In one gallery, you can watch the nine-minute short film Life in Al Barr (the Desert) by Abderrahmane Sissako, a Mauritanian writer-director. Sissako spent a week back in March 2017 filming members of the Bedouin Al Naemi family in Rawda Al Ghadriat, in the Northern Desert of Qatar, to share what daily life is like for nomadic families. To create a more immersive experience, many of these films are displayed along dioramas. Here, you’ll get to see the bait al-sha’r, a type of nomadic tent that belongs to the Al Naemi family.More of the museum’s sculptural work is featured outside the building. You’ll find On Their Way—a group of four camels that also represent Qatar’s nomadic history—by the French artist Roch Vandromme in the central courtyard. The largest installation by Jean-Michel Othoniel—another French artist—features in the nearly 3,000-foot-long lagoon set in the park surrounding the museum. Activated once an hour, ALFA is made up of 114 stand-alone black fountains that recall Arabic calligraphy or the reeds that calligraphers use to make pens.How to visit
Article continues below advertisement
Qatar Airways has fairly generous layover policies for anyone stopping through Doha on their travels. Citizens from 80 countries (including the United States) qualify for visa-free entry into Qatar. For layovers between five and 12 hours, travelers can pay QAR 75 (about US$21) for a bus tour that drives past both museums and makes stops at the Souq Waqif and the Katara Cultural Village. However, if you wish to have time to go into either museum, you can opt to add a layover of up to four nights with rates as low as QAR 84 (about US$23) at four-star hotels when you book through Qatar Airways.
>> Next: Plan Your Trip With AFAR’s Guide to Doha
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy