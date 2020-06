7 Reasons You Should Visit Doha Right Now

Doha, the capital of Qatar, was once considered a dusty layover—a place you stopped on the way to more exciting destinations like Dubai or Abu Dhabi. But that perception is changing quickly. As Qatar prepares to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Doha is seeing a tremendous amount of construction and development . What's more, travelers are starting to appreciate the city's distinct local culture as well as its surprisingly good nightlife and international food scene. Put all of these things together, and it's the perfect time to plan a trip to Doha.

Here are seven reasons to go:

The Pearl, Qatar's own artificial island Photo by Ashlyn Mears

Few countries in the world experience the kind of rapid growth that Qatar is seeing right now with new luxury hotels, glitzy malls, and all kinds of megaprojects taking shape across the country. The bulk of the boom is, unsurprisingly, taking place in Doha, which is quickly becoming a world-class city. The breathtaking skyline is constantly changing with the addition of new (and sometimes fantastical) architecture, and residents say that the city is changing so fast that if you visit again in in a couple years you'll barely recognize the place. As part of this boom, the city is expanding on its (already impressive) arrray of museums and attracting lots of world-class restaurants.

2. The coastline is dazzling

One walk along the corniche (the crescent curve of Doha Bay) will almost make you forget that you’re smack dab in the center of the Middle East. During the day, the beaches surrounding the city are filled with sunbathing locals and tourists, and at sunset, the sky erupts into a cotton candy array of pinks, oranges, and yellows, and the sea sparkles like diamonds. For the best views, stroll along the east bay and then head west, past the impeccable Souq Waqif and a number of mosques until you see the city’s skyline with its buildings covered in mirrored glass.