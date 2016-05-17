7 Reasons You Should Visit Doha Right Now

The Qatari capital is booming.

Doha, the capital of Qatar, was once considered a dusty layover—a place you stopped on the way to more exciting destinations like Dubai or Abu Dhabi. But that perception is changing quickly. As Qatar prepares to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Doha is seeing a tremendous amount of construction and development . What's more, travelers are starting to appreciate the city's distinct local culture as well as its surprisingly good nightlife and international food scene. Put all of these things together, and it's the perfect time to plan a trip to Doha. Here are seven reasons to go: The Pearl, Qatar's own artificial island Photo by Ashlyn Mears 1. The city is booming

Qatar is seeing right now with new luxury hotels, glitzy malls, and all kinds of megaprojects taking shape across the country. The bulk of the boom is, unsurprisingly, taking place in Doha, which is quickly becoming a world-class city. The breathtaking skyline is constantly changing with the addition of new (and sometimes fantastical) architecture, and residents say that the city is changing so fast that if you visit again in in a couple years you'll barely recognize the place. As part of this boom, the city is expanding on its (already impressive) arrray of museums and attracting lots of world-class restaurants. 2. The coastline is dazzling

One walk along the corniche (the crescent curve of Doha Bay) will almost make you forget that you’re smack dab in the center of the Middle East. During the day, the beaches surrounding the city are filled with sunbathing locals and tourists, and at sunset, the sky erupts into a cotton candy array of pinks, oranges, and yellows, and the sea sparkles like diamonds. For the best views, stroll along the east bay and then head west, past the impeccable Souq Waqif and a number of mosques until you see the city’s skyline with its buildings covered in mirrored glass. The Museum of Islamic Art Photo by Ashlyn Mears

3. The Museum of Islamic Art is one of the best in the world

You can’t go far in Doha without someone asking if you’ve been to the Museum of Islamic Art yet. This cultural treasure is home to over 4,500 works of art that span more than 13 centuries and three continents, and the building itself, which is made up of a mix of geometric patterns and shapes, is one of the most iconic in the city. Its breathtaking atrium alone is enough to send any instagrammer into photo-overdrive. 4. Qatari food is mouthwatering

Restaurants in Doha serve a wide variety of cuisines, from Turkish to Iraqi to Moroccan. For an easy way to explore the city's offerings, head to Souq Waqif, the city's main market, which is also home to many popular eateries. Favorites include Isaan Thai Restaurant, Bandar Aden (which serves Yemeni cuisine), and Al Matbakh Rooftop Grill (which boasts amazing views and spicy Middle Eastern fare). Thanks to its location on the Persian Gulf, Doha also has excellent seafood. Some of the best is served at Al-Dana, the city's only oceanfront restaurant, which is located in the seaside Sharq Village (a Ritz-Carleton property). The restaurant serves an international selection of dishes from raw oysters and buttery mussels to perfectly grilled salmon. Souq Waqif at night Photo by Ashlyn Mears

