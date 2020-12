With 350 miles of coastline and sunny skies all year round, Qatar is a fantastic destination for sun-worshipers. Visitors will find inlets, islands, mangroves, and powdery desert sand that rolls right into the sea. This country abounds with peaceful, easy-to-access beaches. Be aware, however, that Qatar is not a place for scanty bikinis. Modesty is appreciated, and you will be expected to respect the local traditions.