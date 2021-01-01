What to Do If You Have One Month in Peru

The great thing about having a month in Peru is that you don't have to limit yourself to big hitters like Machu Picchu and Lake Titicaca, but can explore the country's three main regions: the coast, the Andes, and the Amazon. From national parks like Huascarán and Manu, to breathtaking sights like Colca Canyon and the Nazca Lines, to lesser-known towns like Máncora and Trujillo, there are endless places to discover if you are lucky enough to have one month in Peru.