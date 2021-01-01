Where are you going?
What to Do If You Have One Month in Peru

Collected by Ana Paula Bedoya , AFAR Local Expert
The great thing about having a month in Peru is that you don't have to limit yourself to big hitters like Machu Picchu and Lake Titicaca, but can explore the country's three main regions: the coast, the Andes, and the Amazon. From national parks like Huascarán and Manu, to breathtaking sights like Colca Canyon and the Nazca Lines, to lesser-known towns like Máncora and Trujillo, there are endless places to discover if you are lucky enough to have one month in Peru.
Inca Trail

Peru
The Inca Trail is perhaps the most famous trek in Peru. This is the road to Machu Picchu, an ancient route that leads from the Sacred Valley into the heart of the Andes. You must obtain a permit and hire an official guide in order to hike the Inca...
Máncora

Máncora District, Peru
A true desert outpost, the Peruvian town of Mancora enjoys the most sunshine hours of anywhere in the country. Unlike the rest of Peru the water is warm enough to surf without a wetsuit, a welcome complement to an area already featuring some of...
Paracas National Reserve

Peru
The Paracas National Reserve is located in Ica, about three hours south of Lima. The park spans the Paracas Peninsula, the surrounding coast, and the tropical desert. While the peninsula provides an amazing ocean view with some local birds like...
Plaza de Armas de Lima

Lima District 15001, Peru
Every day at noon at the Plaza de Armas (also called Plaza Mayor), trumpets blare, drums pound, and cymbals crash as the guard changes outside the presidential palace. Enjoy the Spanish fanfare like a local: from a plaza bench with an ice cream...
Nazca Lines

The Nazca Lines are massive geometric and zoomorphic designs laid out in the middle of the coastal desert of the Ica region. These 2500 year old sand etchings are so big that you can only see them from the air. Their origin is a mystery....
Lake Titicaca

Lake Titicaca
Legend has it that the first Incas, children of the sun, set down on earth at Lake Titicaca, making this a sacred place, the cradle of life itself.Travelerswithmore than a week to spend in Peru should plan to visit the beautiful and enormous...
Colca Canyon

Unnamed Road, Peru
Colca Canyon, a three-hour drive north of Arequipa, is one of Peru’s most popular and extraordinary tourist attractions. The chasm is over 13,600 feet deep, making it one of the deepest in the world, and more than twice as deep as the...
Parque Nacional Huascaran

I climbed Mt Chopicalqui, a challenging 20,834ft mountain in the northern part of Peru in summer 2012: while preparing our gear for the push to the summit, a stunning sunset on the glacier accompanied us to a short night of sleep.
Manu National Park

Manú Province, Peru
When thinking about the Amazon Jungle, Brazil may first come to mind—and rightly so, as the largestportion of the rain forest is indeed in that country. However,the Amazon also makes up 60 percent of Peru’s land.Experience this fantastic landscape...
Ferreñafe

Ferreñafe, Peru
Ferreñafe is not the town you imagined yourself visiting in Peru. Far from the Andes and the Amazon, on the northern desert coast, Ferreñafe is a small provincial town with one tourist draw, the Museo Nacional Sican, where elaborate gold funerary...
Tambopata National Reserve

26 De Diciembre 270, Puerto Maldonado, Peru
We took a four night trip to the Peruvian jungle and the Macaws at this clay-lick were a highlight from the boat trip up the river.
Trujillo

Trujillo, Peru
Just about 15 minutes outside of the center of Trujillo - Peru's colonial town in the northwestern part of the country and third largest city - you'll find the quaint seaside town of Huanchaco. Here you will find many surfers teaching local kids...
