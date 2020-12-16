What to Do around The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa
Lake Las Vegas’ “oasis” moniker refers both to its calm, quiet atmosphere away from the Strip—and its man-made lake in the middle of the desert. More laid-back than originally planned, the lovely community offers hotels, lake activities, and a quaint Mediterranean-style Village.
You can drop your dollar bills on the poker table, or you can take them to the Pinball Hall of Fame, where Las Vegas visitors of all ages can enjoy playing classic arcade games (namely pinball machines). Encompassing 10,000 square feet, the...
1830 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89002, USA
Take a walk through time and history at the Clark County Museum. Start with the The Anna Robert Parks Exhibit Hall, where you'll be taken on a tour through Southern Nevada's complete history, from prehistoric fossils, to indigenous cultural...
350 East Galleria dr., Henderson, NV 89011, USA
This 140-acre preserve is home to thousands of migratory waterfowl and numerous resident desert birds. Its nine ponds are connected by a paved three-quarters-of-a-mile-long trail. A modest gift shop here sells information about some of...
29450 Valley of Fire Hwy, Overton, NV 89040, USA
Valley of Fire is the oldest state park in Nevada, and a great place to see 3,000-year-old Indian petroglyphs and explore the red sandstone formations created during the age of the dinosaurs. Bring your camera to photograph the landscape while...
101 Montelago Blvd, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Paddle to the Core has introduced Lake Las Vegas (via Westin's beach) to the Hollywood hit workout, standup paddle boarding (SUP). Owner Kathy Holesapple tirelessly creates new ways to get new (sign up for a beginner lesson) and avid...
120 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012, USA
Soaring temperatures are common in Vegas. But just because it’s too hot for outdoor activities, that doesn’t mean you can’t get in a workout. Barre3’s newest location, right off the highway in Green Valley, offers popular morning classes and an...
25 Via Bel Canto, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
One-woman show, "JZ," curates a luxury home furnishings store at the Village with pieces from all over the world, from Asian statement pieces to Italian Carrara marble. Highlights include custom-order furniture, Persian carpets, and stunning...
101 Montelago Blvd, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Lake Las Vegas covers 320 acres and is home to several species of bass, trout, bluegill, and catfish, making it a great location for sportfishing. If you need a little help getting your cast just right, Westin is offering lessons from local guide...
The 35-mile loop trail around the River Mountain and Las Vegas Bay is an open, car-free, "human-power" space for strolling, hiking, biking, jogging, skating, and horseback riding. Make sure to bring water, as the paved trail is exposed. Although...
12801 US-95, Boulder City, NV 89005, USA
Hunter S. Thompson fans can relive the daredevil writer’s off-roading experience at VORE in Boulder City. Using some of the same vehicles driven in the famous Mint 400 race, VORE lets you gear up, hop in through a window (these beasts of a car don...
10271 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
The Henderson Patty’s Closet, a franchise of the popular Vegas-born boutique, is filled with colorful dresses, tops, shoes, pants, and purses. Founder Patty Barba is a local celebrity around town, known for her fun style and loyal relationships....
1644 Boulder City Parkway, Boulder City, NV 89005, USA
Fun for all ages: Flightlinez takes children over 75 lbs and thrill-seeking adults on an aerial tour over the famous desert on the way to the Hoover Dam. Depending on the wind, guests of the Boulder City facility can reach up to 60 miles per hour,...
100 Strada Di Circolo, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Guests of the Westin have access to SouthShore Golf Club, a unique outpost designed by "The Golden Bear," Jack Nicklaus. The course is known for attracting players of all levels, and for its terrain—the greens stretch from the brownest desert to...
7050 Wetlands Park Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89122, USA
No swimming in this wash—it’s the treated urban waste on its way to Lake Mead. But a brand-new $15 million visitor center offers an interesting education on how the system has greatly improved in recent years in order to allow the Wetlands and its...
9480 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123, USA
Las Vegas’ most popular yoga studio has a bustling Henderson locale. Pint-sized owner Sherry Goldstein teaches many classes herself and is backed by a coterie of talented teachers. The schedule includes a variety of classes, from standards like...
2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
Green Valley Ranch has a stunning oasis of a spa with its own parking lot so drop-ins can skip the casino. Its cozy fitness studio features enormous windows to allow in loads of natural light—the perfect setting for yoga and Pilates classes, and...
2240 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
The outdoor shopping center, packed with stores, restaurants and bars, is a great place to spend an afternoon. Hit up local favorites: the affordable Colorz clothing store that carries brands like Twisted Heart, Da’ Nang and J & Company; Flea Bag’...
770 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Reservations required—and no wonder. The tours at the Neon Museum sell out months in advance. A walk through the museum's famous "Boneyard" (where neon goes to die) is fascinating, from motel row to the first integrated casino (one that shut...
Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV, USA
Yeah Baby! The Strip might get all the attention, but if you want the real Vegas the only place to go is Fremont St. With its enclosed light show of a ceiling, freak show of people watching, and rock 'n' roll show of live entertainers you could be...
2 Cactus Garden Dr, Henderson, NV 89014, USA
This is the Southwest, so it only makes sense that Las Vegas celebrates the holiday season by lighting up cacti to celebrate. The annual Ethel M Chocolates holiday celebration is free to the public and includes both the free chocolate factory tour...
Las Vegas, NV, USA
Part concert, part traditional resort show, The Spazmatics are a throwback to the 80s. The band members, each of whom has a dorky on-stage persona, play a myriad of popular songs from this decade of dance hits ranging from hip-hop highlights to...
