I finally made my way to the very famous Lotus of Siam after almost a decade of coming to Vegas for trade shows. I have heard about it for years from Yelp and friends who have been but I had never had the time to venture off the Strip. I was determined to make it this time since I have not yet had a great Thai meal since I was in Thailand in 2011. The restaurant is very nondescript on the outside, save for a neon green sign that says Lotus of Siam. With all the rave reviews and accolades you would think that it would be this fancy place, but it isn’t. I loved it even more!! The only bad thing about Lotus of Siam is that it is in Vegas, and I don’t live there. If you are out in Vegas, I highly recommend going to Lotus of Siam even if you don’t have access to a car. Take a taxi—it’s definitely worth it. And be sure to make reservations if they are taking them. Shown above is the duck massaman curry. For more photos of my Lotus of Siam meal, click here