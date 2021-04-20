Lotus of Siam
900 E Karen Ave h102, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
+1 725-696-7657
Photo courtesy of Lotus of Siam
More info
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 9:30pm
Fri 10am - 2pm
Lotus of SiamFor 20 years now, the Spring Mountain corridor north of the Las Vegas Strip has been a hotbed of hot pots—and every other Asian dish under the desert sun. When celebs such as Anthony Bourdain and Penn Jillette raved about the real-deal northern Thai cuisine at Lotus of Siam, chowhounds followed. Tell your friends you're finally making the trip out to the strip mall and they'll tell you to avoid the items you can order from the takeout joint at home: no pad thai, no chicken satay. They're right. Dive into the last page of the menu, the one about dishes from Northern Thailand, then entrust your tastebuds to the award-winning hands of Chef Saipin Chutima and try her larb or the jackfruit curry, anything with ground pork sausage, the khao soi (egg noodles and meat in a coconut curry sauce), the nam prik ong (a chunky mix of pork, tomato, and red chili, served with lettuce and raw vegetables), or the whole fish with chilis. The food is spicy, yes, and the afterburn is serious, but the depth of flavor is sublime enough to make you weep with regret the next time you have to call your local takeout place for delivery.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Lotus of Siam - The Best Thai In America!!!
I finally made my way to the very famous Lotus of Siam after almost a decade of coming to Vegas for trade shows. I have heard about it for years from Yelp and friends who have been but I had never had the time to venture off the Strip. I was determined to make it this time since I have not yet had a great Thai meal since I was in Thailand in 2011. The restaurant is very nondescript on the outside, save for a neon green sign that says Lotus of Siam. With all the rave reviews and accolades you would think that it would be this fancy place, but it isn’t. I loved it even more!! The only bad thing about Lotus of Siam is that it is in Vegas, and I don’t live there. If you are out in Vegas, I highly recommend going to Lotus of Siam even if you don’t have access to a car. Take a taxi—it’s definitely worth it. And be sure to make reservations if they are taking them. Shown above is the duck massaman curry. For more photos of my Lotus of Siam meal, click here.
almost 7 years ago
Best Thai in Vegas, possibly in the US
Check this place out. A hidden gem that is well known throughout the culinary world. All of the famous chefs and foodies go out of their way to eat here.