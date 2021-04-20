Valley of Fire State Park

Rediscovering Las Vegas

I love Vegas. I try to make a trip there a couple times of year to soak up all of the energy. This trip, however, I wanted a twist on the usual sort of energy.



Located just about a 45 minute drive from the Las Vegas Strip is this stunning State Park.This park is a fabulous place for a hike in the spring or winter.



Bright fiery red sandstone formations seem to just explode out of the desert. Created over 150 million years ago, this area was once a seabed and home to dinosaurs. Millions of years later, ancient people took up residence as evidenced by the plethora of petroglyphs.



There are several different hikes that can be taken- ranging from gentle rock climbing to hiking through sand and valleys through cut rock. The well preserved petroglyphs are scattered throughout various hikes and they became a sort of treasure hunt for us- who could find them first?!



After spending about 4 hours exploring in this park, we ventured back to Las Vegas where we had delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine. Lindo Michoacan boasts the best Mexican food in Las Vegas and I couldn't agree more. Our grande margaritas and queso fundido with mushrooms and freshly made tortillas hit the spot. I ordered the Pollo Rebeca which was made with cactus, jalapenos and onions. Scrumptious and much earned after my hike. Full of flavor, fun atmosphere and off-the-strip reasonable prices- we will be sure to repeat this experience!