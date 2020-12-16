Urban Exploration in Atlanta
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
From inside these urban parks and green spaces, you wouldn't know you were within driving distance of a major metropolitan area. Some are industrial spots taken back by residents and nature. They serve as places for locals to hike, run, kayak, or just spend the afternoon reading a book in the park.
Kennesaw Mountain, Georgia 30060, USA
Very few places in the country can boast having a nearly 3,000-acre Civil War battlefield, but Kennesaw Mountain is just that. The Battle of Kennesaw Mountain was a part of Sherman's 1864 Atlanta Campaign, which ended in 3,000 Union casualties and...
Get active on the Chattahoochee River with Shoot the Hooch, who run tubing, kayaking, rafting, and stand-up paddleboarding tours of the area every weekend. "Shooting the hooch," or tubing on the river, is a great way to spend a Saturday,...
200 Morgan Falls Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30350, USA
Another great park for outdoor lovers is the Morgan Falls Overlook. Located at a dam on the Chattahoochee River, it’s a the place to have a picnic, let the little ones play on the playground, or to put in your kayak for a trip downstream. There’s...
9135 Willeo Rd, Roswell, GA 30075, USA
The community-supported Chattahoochee Nature Center is tucked between Marietta and Sandy Springs along the Chattahoochee River. The 127-acre park has hiking trails, wildlife walks, gardens, and an interpretive center. It’s a good place to spot...
If you want to get in touch with nature, spend an afternoon in Piedmont Park, Atlanta’s answer to New York’s Central Park. Spread over 189 acres, the sprawling park boasts a running track, bocce and tennis courts, a swimming pool,...
1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
The Atlanta Botanical Garden has been voted the city's best place to commune with nature and upon visiting you'll agree. Located next to the sprawling Piedmont Park, the gardens boast 30 acres of plant life. But you'll find more than just flowers...
Sope Creek is a small stream that runs through the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. It's a great place to go exploring, wading through the shallow water or laying out on the exposed rocks. You can also explore the ruins of an old...
1500 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Candler Park plays host to countless events throughout the year, including concerts, festivals and the annual Sweetwater 420 Fest in celebration of Earth Day. There are pavilions for picnics, playgrounds for the kids, a golf course and athletic...
Grant Park, Atlanta, GA, USA
Grant Park is one of Atlanta's oldest neighborhoods and the park itself is the oldest in the city. Surrounded by Victorian houses, the park was established in 1882. Soon after it became home to Zoo Atlanta and the Cyclorama, a large-scale Civil...
5450 Interstate N Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, USA
Cochran Shoals is one of the most popular areas of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, which stretches through metro Atlanta. The flat trails are great for runners and views of the river and woods make exercise even more enjoyable....
5665 Reynolds Rd, Morrow, GA 30260, USA
Reynolds Nature Preserve in a scenic sanctuary of woods, rolling hills, wildflowers, streams, and ponds in the south metro-Atlanta area. Over three miles of trails traverse the 146-acre park. Follow them over bridges and past historic sites like a...
