TSA Checkpoint Waiting Times Soar as Staffing Shortages Spread

As the government shutdown in the United States enters its fourth week, an increasing number of TSA agents are failing to show up at airports around the country since they are being asked to work without pay.

On Monday, January 14, the TSA reported a national absence rate of 7.6 percent compared with 3.2 percent on a similar day in 2018. The TSA “sickout,” as it’s being called, has started to affect security checkpoint lines at airports across the country. At the world’s busiest airport—Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—some travelers had to wait more than an hour at all three security checkpoints in the domestic terminal on Monday.

“It’s chaos out here,” passenger Vincent Smith told the Associated Press as he waited in a line that stretched back to the Atlanta airport’s baggage claim areas. “This line, I’ve been here about 15 minutes and it has moved 2 feet.”

Photo by John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP There were at least six security lanes closed at domestic terminal security checkpoints in Atlanta reflecting staffing shortages as TSA officers have been working without pay since the federal shutdown began December 22, 2018.

From a friend: Just talked to a TSA Agent. Thanked him for being here during the shutdown. “I’m OK,” he said. “I have a Navy pension. My coworkers are calling in sick simply because they can’t afford the gas to drive to the airport since they haven’t been paid.” #ShutdownStories — Amy R. Turci (@AmyRTurci) January 5, 2019

Many TSA agents are calling out of work as a way to make ends meet instead of as a protest, one union official told CNN . For example, some need to stay home to save money on childcare, while others need to pick up extra shifts at their second jobs in order to pay bills, or simply can’t afford the gas to drive to their jobs.

The agency says it is working with airports and airlines across the country to consolidate operations and maximize its resources. TSA spokesman Jim Gregory also confirmed that security screeners have not and will not compromise or change their security procedures.