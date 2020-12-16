Day Trip to Chattanooga, TN
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Located right on the border of Georgia and Tennessee, Chattanooga makes for a great day trip or stop en route to Nashville. The city has Civil War history, a public art program, and great restaurants—with activities for every age.
Chickamauga, GA 30707, USA
Chickamauga Battlefield, located on the border between Georgia and Tennessee, was the site of the second highest Civil War casualties after the Battle of Gettysburg. The site was deemed a monument in 1895, with over 1,400 historical markers and...
1 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402, USA
Perched over the river that runs through downtown Chattanooga, the Tennessee Aquarium offers a novel way to discover the magic of sea life. Exhibits here trace the path from mountain streams to the sea, showcasing aquatic animals in...
280 Lynchburg Hwy, Lynchburg, TN 37352, USA
The charming little town of Lynchburg is home to Jack Daniel, the most famous distillery in all of Tennessee. Take a quick stroll around the town square before crossing a short bridge, which will lead you over a creek that flows from the same...
10 Bluff View Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37403, USA
Chattanooga's Hunter Museum of American Art is set against a cliff overlooking the Tennessee River. If the view doesn't draw you in, it will be the collection of American art from Winslow Homer to Andy Warhol. The museum is made up of a historic...
222 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402, USA
Located in a historic trolley barn, the original Big River Grille and Brewing Works is conveniently located within walking distance of the Tennessee Aquarium and other popular attractions. Inside you can see the brewery behind a glass wall, where...
301 N Holtzclaw Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404, USA
Outside of Chattanooga's downtown tourist district is the unexpectedly fantastic Chattanooga Zoo. The award-winning wildlife park has exhibits featuring some of the world's most exotic animals. Chimpanzees, jaguars, snow leopards and sloths are...
334 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402, USA
Dive bar enthusiasts will appreciate the laissez faire attitude of the Hair of the Dog Pub a short walk from the Tennessee Aquarium. It's designed like an English pub, but carries a full selection of American craft beers. It's not a family spot to...
40 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37405, USA
Settled into the main drag of Chattanooga's North Shore is Winder Binder, a bookstore-cum-record store-cum-folk art gallery. You'll be greeted by friendly pooches as you peruse the new and pre-loved books. Wander the aisle of literary greats or...
319 W Hills Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37419, USA
Tennessee has thousands of caves and Chattanooga itself is full of them. One such is Raccoon Mountain, a family-run cavern and campground that was discovered by Leo Lambert, the same man who turned Ruby Falls into the region's most recognized...
29 Johnson St, Chattanooga, TN 37408, USA
Located in Chattanooga's up-and-coming Southside neighborhood, The Crash Pad is unlike anywhere you've ever stayed. This hostel was thoughtfully constructed by people who have stayed in them before and know guests' needs. The owners also went to...
3917 St Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409, USA
Take the Incline Railway up Lookout Mountain on your way to Ruby Falls and Rock City and you’ll understand why the journey is often half the fun. In operation since 1895, the funicular has a maximum grade of 72.7 percent, making it the...
12 W 13th St, Chattanooga, TN 37402, USA
Touting itself as "killer burgers and manly drinks," Urban Stack is an upscale bar food restaurant that just happens to be LEED certified. Choose from one of their signature burgers, with selections like standard beef burgers, alongside lamb,...
