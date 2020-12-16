Atlanta's Most Unique Shopping Experiences
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Looking for a place to buy canned squid? Or a record of an obscure 1960s punk band? Or an antique suit of armor? These offbeat stores will keep you wandering the aisles, trying to decide how to get that stuffed moose head back on the plane with you.
1198 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
It's difficult to pin down what exactly Star Provisions is. Is it a cafe run by award-winning team Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison? Is it an upscale grocery store where you can buy artisan meats and cheeses found in restaurants like Abbatoir...
209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
The neighborhood where Martin Luther King Jr. grew up hosts local farmers and vendors at the Sweet Auburn Curb Market. It's where you can find that unusual ingredient, be it chitlins, rabbit, or live crabs. The market also has a few permanent...
801 Atlanta St, Roswell, GA 30075, USA
Red Baron’s Antiques is known in the region for selling the most unique and quirky antique pieces around. While auctions are their main focus, bringing in buyers from around the country, the store imports pieces from Europe, so you never know what...
360 Pharr Rd NE b, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
Driving through Buckhead, it's hard to imagine that there's an Eden of vinyl only steps away from the bars and nightclubs. Fantasyland Records sells records from every artist of every genre imaginable, including those from modern artists like She...
2350 Spring Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080, USA
The Nam Dae Mun Farmers' Market at Cobb International transformed an old grocery store into a market that sells international foods for expats and the culinarily curious. You'll find all sorts of meats, industrial-sized bags of rice, and products...
585 Wells St SW, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Indie Craft Experience, or ICE, Atlanta was founded in 2005 by Christy Petterson and Shannon Mulkey, and takes the form of a series of fairs showcasing local artisans and craftspeople, including ICE, Salvage, and Wedding Day Hooray (a crafts fair...
716 Ponce De Leon Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
While it doesn't look quite like the Champs-Élyssées, the 46,000-square-foot space Paris on Ponce will still transport you to another place. Since opening in 1995 on the busy Ponce de Leon Avenue, it has added Pop Marché and more than 30 other...
5600 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30340, USA
Need some boba for bubble tea? Done. Seafood that's alive and kicking? No problem. Fancy Russian chocolate? Easy. Dragon fruit? Cactus (edible cactus, of course)? Seven different kinds of eggplants? Frying cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano (not the...
1250 Caroline St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
The beehive is a collection and community of like-minded designers that hold handmade creation dear to their hearts. From jewelry to housewares, the beehive has all things handmade with a focus on local designers. To help inspire others, the store...
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
This isn't your average shopping mall. Forget about fast-food courts and trinket shops. Phipps Plaza is home to more than 100 stores, including those with names like Tiffany, Saks Fifth Avenue and Versace. Phipps also has an AMC movie theater,...
4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30346, USA
Perimeter Mall is the place to find American mall staples and upscale retailers in a casual atmosphere. The generous, yet unimposing space hosts retailers like Banana Republic and Brooks Brothers, smaller chain boutiques and kiosks, and larger...
2357 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
Far beyond your usual "bottle shop," H&F is the brainchild of Atlanta’s star chef Linton Hopkins and is the place to be to improve your wine and spirits know-how and to stock up on everything you need to create at-home craft cocktails. Check...
453 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Atlanta is ripe with farmer's markets and the Freedom Farmer's Market, held weekly from March to December at the Carter Center, is one of the better ones. It has less stalls than others around town, but many of the vendors come from much further...
