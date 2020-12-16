Beer City: Atlanta's Breweries and Beer Bars
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
States like Colorado and Oregon once dominated the craft brewing scene, but Georgia has taken a stand as a top contender. Atlanta boasts three big breweries, with others opening soon...
1156 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Praised by everyone from the James Beard Foundation to Anthony Bourdain to Esquire to RateBeer.com for its massive selection and delicious eats, the Porter Beer Bar is one place well worth a stop. The Porter opened in 2008 in a narrow space in...
602 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Tucked in an area known as Poncey Highlands, Manuel's Tavern has made a name for itself as the everyman's bar, a watering hole for politicians, college students, old timers and everyone in between. It's one of a few bars downtown that has its own...
195 Ottley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
In Atlanta, Sweetwater Brewing Company is king. Its success story is not unlike that of Samuel Adams, although less commercial. They started as a hometown craft brewery with humble operations and now are distributed throughout the country. Their...
670 Trabert Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Monday Night Brewing Company is the newest kid on the Atlanta craft beer scene, but it already had a strong following before moving into its Trabert Avenue space. The brewery started out as a Monday night men's Bible study, which is how they...
1998 Delk Industrial Blvd SE, Marietta, GA 30067, USA
While most of Atlanta's breweries are "ITP," or inside the perimeter, Red Hare Brewing Company is the newest kid on the beer block, located in nearby Marietta. They've recently become the first Georgia brewery to sell their beer in cans....
5600 Roswell Rd Ste. M-003, Sandy Springs, GA 30342, USA
Guests of sports bar Taco Mac in Sandy Springs might not know that there's a secret beer heaven at their feet. Formerly known as The Fred Bar, named for beverage manager Fred Crudder, it is only available to members of Taco Mac's Brewniversity and...
125 E Court Square, Decatur, GA 30030, USA
In the funky neighborhood of Decatur is one of the country's top rated beer bars. The old wooden doors make you think this place comes right out of the Old South, but it has a touch of Europe. Upstairs there is a bar devoted completely to Belgian...
2323 Defoor Hills Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
In 1993, the folks at Atlanta Brewing Company opened their doors as the city and state's first craft brewery. Although they've changed their name to Red Brick, named for the brick warehouse they now call home, they're still staying true to the...
1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Hidden underneath a Westside shopping plaza, Ormsby’s is a twenty-something playground, complete with craft beer and games. For a quieter experience, sit at the upstairs bar and restaurant rather than the downstairs playground. I can't recommend...
292 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
The gorgeous 1900 columned building on Moreland Avenue was a Victorian home, a Methodist church and a dance school before being renovated and becoming Wrecking Bar Brewpub. Today the upstairs is an event facility while the basement and patio are...
817 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
Off of busy West Peachtree is Cypress Street Pint and Plate, a neighborhood bar surrounded by apartment buildings. The welcoming patio and weekly specials make it a favorite of locals. On Mondays you can get their tasty Philly cheesesteaks for...
