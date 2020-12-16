Best Boutiques in Atlanta
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Atlanta is known for luxury shopping experiences, but sticking to a budget can be tricky. These boutiques offer clothing items that are unique but well priced—and fun to shop for.
1057 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
The young and broke seek out Buffalo Exchange to sell their gently used clothing and to add to their wardrobes. The store sells men's and women's clothing and accessories and tends to have more unique styles than you might find at other...
3400 Around Lenox Rd #209, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
While the Shops Around Lenox are full of boutiques, Fab’rik is an Atlanta success story, currently with 20 locations and counting. They take current trends in fashion and make them affordable, even selling Fab’rik White Collection, their own line,...
6500 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30328, USA
For those of us looking to dress well on a budget, Rag-O-Rama brings together the best of vintage and “pre-loved” clothing and accessories. When visiting their newest Sandy Springs location, keep an eye out for hidden designer finds...
212 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
The Lucky Exchange is a go-to vintage and secondhand clothing store, with two locations in Atlanta. They have a sizable selection of vintage and contemporary fashion to outfit you from head to toe—also, if you're looking to reinvent yourself, you...
Studioplex Lofts, Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Doubletake is a consignment store with an upscale edge. The boutique specializes in high-end fashion and designer clothing and accessories (at affordable prices), and also has a vintage collection.
420 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Imagine someone has gone to all the area thrift stores and taken the best pieces out and saved them just for you. That's essentially what Clothing Warehouse has done at their Little Five Points store. Organized by item and by color, they have a...
113 E Court Square, Decatur, GA 30030, USA
If you're looking for unique clothing to take home as a souvenir, head over to Squash Blossom on the Decatur square. Squash Blossom opened in 1999 by mother and daughter Ettie Wurtzel and Talia Wurtzel Blanchard, who were devoted to featuring the...
428 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Psycho Sisters specializes in the weird with vintage men's and women's clothing and the best and most original Halloween costumes around. You can find all sorts of dresses, shoes and accessories from every century as well as technicolor wigs....
464 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
For the bohemian population of Atlanta's Little FIve Points neighborhood, Junkman's Daughter is the place to buy clothing, gifts and accessories for the home. In 1982, before the neighborhood looks like it does today, local Pam Majors, the...
9131 Selborne Ln, Palmetto, GA 30268, USA
Bilt-House serves the chic, bohemian style needs of the Atlanta metro area. The three locations, including one less than thirty minutes from the airport, provide the perfect place to find unique clothes, artwork, furniture, home decor, and...
323 Nelson St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
Poor Little Rich Girl may be off the beaten path but once discovered, the curated selection of hand-picked affordable vintage finds will keep you coming back. Whether looking for a full outfit or that unique accessory to make a current outfit pop,...
9110 Selborne Ln, Palmetto, GA 30268, USA
Honeycomb is a consignment boutique with quality women's clothes and accessories. From H&M to Michael Kors, the inventory changes daily so you never know what you may uncover.
