HomeTravel GuidesGeorgiaAtlanta

The Best Restaurants in Atlanta

Atlanta’s culinary scene is exploding, with everything from humble eateries to James Beard Award winners popping up all over the city. Restaurants here bring together the cuisines of international cultures, creating a melting pot of flavors.

8fe952a05dbacfa4c753175435adbba6.jpg
David Crawford / Gunshow
Gunshow
924 Garrett St, Atlanta, GA 30316, USA
After helming Woodfire Grill, starring on Top Chef, and writing his first cookbook (which was nominated for a James Beard Award), chef Kevin Gillespie opened Gunshow in 2013. He named the spot after a Sunday tradition with his father but created an entirely unique concept for the menu, combining elements of Chinese dim sum and Brazilian churrascaria. Here, diners pair small plates like Japanese bacon-and-shrimp pancakes, Caribbean red snapper crudo, and Southern-style banana pudding with quirky cocktails, made with ingredients like asparagus vodka and shishito syrup. Popular with locals, Gunshow is also a favorite of celebrities, so make a reservation to avoid waiting.
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
346b2f76fb21166475607db232a88f6e.jpg
Andrew Thomas Lee / Staplehouse
Staplehouse
541 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Named 2016’s best new restaurant in America by Bon Appétit, Staplehouse is still Atlanta’s hardest reservation to score. Husband-and-wife team Ryan and Jen Hidinger dreamed up the restaurant after a series of successful supper clubs, which they hosted in their own home. Before they could open, however, Ryan was diagnosed with stage IV gallbladder cancer. Atlanta’s restaurant community rallied around the couple, raising money for Ryan’s treatments and eventually founding the Giving Kitchen charity. Eventually, the Hidingers leased a space and brought in Ryan’s sister Kara and her boyfriend, Ryan Smith, to run the restaurant. Ryan passed away in 2014 but his legacy lives on at Staplehouse, where Jen now serves as the business manager. While Ryan’s story is at the heart of the restaurant—a portion of the proceeds goes toward his charity—it’s Smith’s seasonally inspired menu that has kept Staplehouse on top.
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
4ec637546795f390da454157051ed741.jpg
Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn / Mary Mac's Tea Room
Mary Mac’s Tea Room
224 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
If you ask anyone who’s visited Atlanta for restaurant recommendations, they’ll almost certainly suggest Mary Mac’s Tea Room. While the spot is a favorite of tourists—and celebrities, for that matter—it’s also a classic American eatery that locals frequent for special occasions. The space itself is sprawling, covering dozens of rooms and feeling much like a teahouse—although the only tea you’ll be drinking here is sweet and cold. The menu has remained relatively unchanged since Mary Mac’s opened in 1945 and includes hearty portions of fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, and Georgia peach cobbler. Go with a group, order several items to share, and don’t be alarmed when goodwill ambassador Jo Carter comes by your table to rub your shoulders. It’s all part of the experience here.
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
35a7f9e74b777f8ae5b7791fcd3cee84.jpg
Andrew Thomas Lee / Holeman and Finch Public House
Holeman and Finch Public House
2277 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
In a city full of burger joints, Holeman and Finch Public House stands out for its extensive drink selection and Southern twist on farm-to-table fare. Tucked into the back of an apartment complex on Peachtree Street, the popular spot serves specialty cocktails and what seems like every obscure beer, wine, and liquor that exists. In fact, H&F also owns a bottle shop, where it sells many of its rarest selections. To pair with your drink, the restaurant offers a signature burger with two patties, cheese, onions, pickles, and a side of fries. What makes it so fantastic, however, is the bun, which H&F bakes in-house and even sells to other restaurants. It was originally available only after 10 p.m. nightly or during Sunday brunch, and the restaurant once made just 24 each day. To make matters more complicated, H&F doesn’t take reservations, so it’s not uncommon to find a line out the door and a wait time of up to 2.5 hours. Plan accordingly.
February 27, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
0ea5e86b1b53ec6a15fd1c75605bf136.jpeg
Justin Fox / Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q
1238 DeKalb Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
One of Atlanta’s most popular barbecue joints, Fox Bros. is packed every day, rain or shine. Locals jam the Little Five Points favorite for Texas-style fare like pulled pork and Flintstone-size ribs, best paired with sides like macaroni and cheese, tater tots, and Brunswick stew. You might have to loop around the block to find a parking spot, but it’ll be worth the wait. If the weather allows, sit outside on the patio.
April 20, 2021 03:45 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Urbanève Studio﻿ / Food Terminal
Food Terminal
5000 Buford Highway Northeast
Located on the international culinary corridor that is Buford Highway, Food Terminal brings the flavors of a Malaysian food market to Atlanta. Here, Amy Wong and Howie Ewe (who also own Sweet Hut Bakery and Café and Top Spice, a Thai and Malaysian chain) cook family recipes, drawing from memories of their homeland. Grab a seat in the modern space and choose from a menu of numbered noodle and rice dishes. The Grandma Wonton BBQ Pork Noodles—served with fried pork wontons, tender pork belly, egg noodles, bok choy, and a fried egg—are a favorite, but the Hainanese chicken and roti canai are also popular.
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
bread & butterfly | square feet studio | andrew thomas lee photography
bread & butterfly | square feet studio | andrew thomas lee photography
Andrew Thomas Lee / Bread & Butterfly
Bread & Butterfly
290 Elizabeth St NE F, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
A favorite for weekend brunch, this French-inspired bistro in Inman serves flaky croissants, avocado toast, and brioche topped with scrambled eggs and smoked trout. Later in the day, it also offers ratatouille, beef tartare, and steak frites. Complete with stamped ceilings, bistro tables, and green-tiled walls, the intimate spot is even great for dessert and a drink, whether you’re after a negroni, a glass of chenin blanc, or a locally brewed beer. For drink specials, come during the week when B&B offers its version of happy hour, called L’Apéro. Note: Bread & Butterfly does not take reservations.
February 27, 2022 03:12 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
f03122da01fca577a68af9d7014afbca.jpg
The Flying Biscuit Cafe
1001 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
The Flying Biscuit, owned by waitress and chef Delia Champion and Indigo Girls member Emily Saliers, opened in 1993 and since then has expanded its original Candler Park location and franchised all around town. At least 5,000 of their famous biscuits are made every day at each location. As you can tell, those biscuits are the main attraction. They’re sweeter than the standard biscuit and are served with cranberry apple butter. Also recommended: an omelet with a side of their “creamy dreamy” grits or the Eggstra-Ordinary Breakfast, pictured here.
April 20, 2021 03:45 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
1e83b3e38a2e089cf0650008abe79cf3.jpg
Bantam + Biddy
1544 Piedmont Ave NE #301, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
Calling itself a “chicken rotisserie,” this is far from Kentucky Fried. Bantam + Biddy truly showcases poultry in all of their menus. Brunch is certainly one of the most popular times to visit, as you can get bites like chicken and waffles, pictured above, French toast and pastries from Sublime Doughnuts. For lunch and dinner, you can get a whole chicken with all the fixings. Head to the original location in Ansley Mall or visit the ones in Midtown, Alpharetta or Lenox. Get there early to avoid a wait!
April 20, 2021 04:09 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
41521eecbed72359a62ab10d06769ed6.jpg
Canoe
4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339, USA
Also located on the Chattahoochee River, Canoe provides beautiful views of the water and celebrates local seafood and other ingredients. The restaurant showcases Springer Mountain chicken, Carolina rabbit, and Enchanted Springs rainbow trout as some of the most popular dishes. Outdoor live music adds to the ambiance.
April 20, 2021 03:43 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
9066fa2cb4a7b904e42e274abc8643d6.jpg
Swan Coach House
3130 Slaton Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
As the stomping grounds for ladies who lunch, bridal luncheons, and baby showers, the Swan Coach House has been a Buckhead staple since 1965. A group of ladies opened the restaurant, gift shop, and art gallery to raise money for the arts while serving their family recipes on their own plates and silverware. Since then, the restaurant has become well known for Southern staples like their chicken salad, frozen fruit salad, cheese straws, and champagne punch. Be sure to visit the lavish Swan House at the Atlanta History Center while you’re there.
April 20, 2021 03:43 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
AboutArtboard_35_copymaproom.png
Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall is located on the Beltline, with a large porch and space to park either your car or your bike. The summer camp vibe is a great hangout to share some bites with friends, like their massive spatchcock chicken platter. They have a great selection of craft beer and cocktails, including the Wishing Well, made with local Old Fourth Distillery vodka. Bring your pals to hang on the lawn or stake out the shuffleboard table.
April 20, 2021 04:09 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
open-uri20130802-28981-1i3xslc
Caroline Eubanks
King + Duke
3060 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
Named for characters from The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, King + Duke is the next “it” restaurant in Atlanta. Inspired by hearty meals, King + Duke keeps it simple with entrees like hearth roasted fish, pasture leg chicken, and ratatouille. The outdoor patio and bar make you feel like you’re at a resort, but in the best possible way.
April 20, 2021 03:43 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
04ab89413927ebae592626d3259afe82.jpg
Caroline Eubanks
Seven Lamps
3400 Around Lenox Road, #217, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
Calling themselves “craft food and drink,” Seven Lamps focuses on unique creations like artisan cheeses, cured meats, and locally inspired entrees. Vegetables are gathered from their outside garden and incorporated into dishes. They also make their own sodas, “beer-tails” and cocktails for those in the mood for something different. Seven Lamps also offers The Cook’s Table, a unique dinner, and wine pairing experience.
April 20, 2021 03:43 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
open-uri20130901-23012-15qwdnq
Caroline Eubanks
Miller Union
999 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Miller Union may seem like just another follower of the farm-to-table trend, but that’s not what made it one of Bon Appetit’s Best Restaurants in America. The humble decor of this former warehouse in Atlanta‘s Westside provides the ideal environment for Chef Steven Satterfield’s food. Start off with one of the well crafted cocktails, specifically the Miller Thyme, a gin and lemon drink garnished with thyme, or the Pimm’s Teacup, which incorporates Earl Grey tea. The dinner menu changes monthly, but if possible try the Lowcountry Boil, a southern favorite, or the goat cheese ravioli.
April 20, 2021 03:45 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
a1236761723e4fc216d51ad212c805d3.jpg
Caroline Eubanks
Kimball House
303 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030, USA
Kimball House is one of Atlanta‘s top rated restaurants and it doesn’t take long to learn why. Every detail is impeccable, from the excellent service to the carefully crafted cocktails to the meals themselves. Set in an old train depot in Decatur, dinner at Kimball House is a splurge you won’t soon forget. Start with a few oysters, their main attraction, and a cocktail in a vintage glass. If your group is feeling adventurous, try the bottled old fashioned, which serves 4, or the full absinthe service, complete with sugar cubes and all the fixings. Beer and wine are also options. The menu changes seasonally, but always offers some form of fish, meat and vegetables, as well as steak and caviar. They don’t take reservations, so you’ll have to be patient or go early. They also have outdoor seating for when the weather is nice. Named for the former Kimball House Hotel, the interior of the restaurant is the star, so don’t forget to look up from your meal.
January 09, 2017 07:54 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
More from AFAR
A person pushing someone in a wheelchair in an airport
Air Travel News
Airlines Are (Slowly) Embracing Inclusivity and Accessibility. Here’s How.
June 26, 2024 04:48 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Family at airport walking with young child and suitcases
Loyalty + Rewards
Yes, You Can Use Points and Miles to Book Travel for Someone Else. Here’s How
June 26, 2024 08:00 AM
 · 
Paul Rubio
exterior of salmon pink building with white-trimmed balcony doors and windows and three outdoor dining tables shaded by large white outdoor umbrellas
Air Travel News
6 Places You Can Visit for (Almost) Free on a Stopover Flight
June 25, 2024 06:30 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
AFAR Journeys
A woman in a light pink dress photographing cherry blossoms along a trail at the Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
Explore Copenhagen’s Restaurants and Outdoors in Spring
June 18, 2024 10:02 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
People gathering in an amusement park covered in snow at the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen.
Journeys: Europe
5 Wintery, Wonder-Filled Days in Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 10:00 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
Trees with fall-colored foliage at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
A 5-Day Fall Trip to Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 09:59 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
A few people kayaking in the canals of Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
6 Long Summer Days in Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 09:55 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
A view from behind a band performing from onstage looking out onto an audience at Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: United States
A Local Musician’s Guide to Asheville’s Music Scene
May 30, 2024 11:49 AM
 · 
Asheville
A birds-eye view of the Omni Grove Park Inn and the surrounding greenery in Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: Sports + Adventure
A Trail-to-Town Adventure in Asheville with a Local Author
May 30, 2024 11:44 AM
 · 
Asheville
Load More