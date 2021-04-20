Upscale Shops and Malls in Cancun and the Riviera Maya

Blvd. Kukulcan km 12.5, La Isla, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Cancún’s best-known mall offers travelers an easy-to-reach location in the heart of the Hotel Zone. Known to locals simply as Plaza La Isla, this outdoor shopping center is a lovely spot to beat the heat thanks to its Venetian frippery (think winding canals), playful fountains, and ice cream parlors. The Marina area, with a restaurant row overlooking Nichupté Lagoon, is a top photo op. Reached via the designer shops in the Fashion Harbor section, it faces west and is ideal for catching the sun setting over the water.
Quinta Avenida Manzana No.34 Lote 1-2 Local A03, Centro, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
The newest kid on the block of shopping malls, this recently inaugurated upscale mall features many US chains such as Victoria’s Secret. It’s still a work in progress, but it’s already become a favorite with locals.
Blvd. Kulkulcan km 8.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
This popular two-story mall in the hotel zone has been around for nearly 30 years and is constantly growing and being renovated. With some 150 shops offering everything from designer clothes and fine jewelry to souvenirs, it provides one-stop shopping in Cancun. Plaza Caracol is also a favorite gathering place for locals and has a food court with staples such as a Starbucks and a Häagen-Dazs.
Av Chemuyil, Sin Nombre, 77712 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Located on the north side of Playa del Carmen, the family-friendly Plaza Las Americas houses 12 movie theaters and well known Mexican department stores such as Liverpool and Sanborns. There are also clothing shops and boutiques, as well as a supermarket and large food court.
Ave. 10 y 1ra sur, C.C. Paseo del Carmen, Playacar, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Located near the ferry pier, this upscale, open-air colonial mall is a favorite with locals and visitors alike. A cobblestone path leads past a number of U.S. brands and boutiques such as American Apparel and Diesel. For coffee lovers, Starbucks is located at its center.
Km 13 Blvd Kukulcan
Located on the second floor of Kukulcán Plaza, Hacienda Tequila sells 480 different types of tequila at some of the best prices in the area. Free samplings are welcome, and a small museum highlights the making of tequila. Kitschy Mexican crafts and souvenirs are an added touch
Calle Quinta Avenida, Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Playa del Carmen’s winning charm emerges all along this wide pedestrian avenue, which runs parallel to the beach. Eateries here include everything from cheap fast food like Pizza Renzo to upscale restaurants and cafes; the best people-watching is from outdoor seating at the sports bar Tequila Barrel or Chez Céline bakery. The shopping scene offers international luxury brands side by side souvenir shops, but the most interesting Mexican handicrafts await at boutiques like Sin Pecado and Sol Jaguar. Since this part of town has little shade, it’s best to avoid the midday sun; instead, try an early-morning visit with some streetside coffee in hand, then revisit at sunset to kick off an evening of dining, shopping, and bar-hopping.