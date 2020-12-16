Upscale Shops and Malls in Cancun and the Riviera Maya
If you're in the market for designer duds, Cancun and Playa del Carmen offer shopping centers full of upscale boutiques, familiar American brands, and Mexican department stores.
Quinta Avenida Manzana No.34 Lote 1-2 Local A03, Centro, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
The newest kid on the block of shopping malls, this recently inaugurated upscale mall features many US chains such as Victoria's Secret. It's still a work in progress, but it's already become a favorite with locals.
Blvd. Kukulcan km 12.5, La Isla, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Cancún’s best-known mall offers travelers an easy-to-reach location in the heart of the Hotel Zone. Known to locals simply as Plaza La Isla, this outdoor shopping center is a lovely spot to beat the heat thanks to its Venetian...
Blvd. Kulkulcan km 8.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
This popular two-story mall in the hotel zone has been around for nearly 30 years and is constantly growing and being renovated. With some 150 shops offering everything from designer clothes and fine jewelry to souvenirs, it provides one-stop...
Av Chemuyil, Sin Nombre, 77712 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Located on the north side of Playa del Carmen, the family-friendly Plaza Las Americas houses 12 movie theaters and well known Mexican department stores such as Liverpool and Sanborns. There are also clothing shops and boutiques, as well as a...
Ave. 10 y 1ra sur, C.C. Paseo del Carmen, Playacar, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Located near the ferry pier, this upscale, open-air colonial mall is a favorite with locals and visitors alike. A cobblestone path leads past a number of U.S. brands and boutiques such as American Apparel and Diesel. For coffee lovers, Starbucks...
Calle Quinta Avenida, Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Playa del Carmen’s winning charm emerges all along this wide pedestrian avenue, which runs parallel to the beach. Eateries here include everything from cheap fast food like Pizza Renzo to upscale restaurants and cafes; the best...
Blvd. Kukulcan Km 13, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located on the second floor of Kukulcán Plaza, Hacienda Tequila sells 480 different types of tequila at some of the best prices in the area. Free samplings are welcome, and a small museum highlights the making of tequila. Kitschy Mexican crafts...
