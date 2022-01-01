Top Restaurants in Philadelphia
Collected by Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert
Sure, try the cheesesteaks, hoagies, and doughnuts that Philadelphia’s famous for, but take time to taste the fresh flavors of the city’s extraordinary markets, chef-driven international restaurants, craft beers, and local cafés. You won’t regret it.
Save Place
2313 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA
Pizza Brain, located on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, bills itself as the world’s first pizza museum and restaurant. With pizza-related toys, artwork, and memorabilia on display around the eatery, fine dining becomes fun dining. An added...
Save Place
237 St James Pl, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Chef Michael Solomonov, a 2017 James Beard Award winner, presents his take on modern Israeli cuisine at this Society Hill destination. Zahav is the Hebrew word for "gold," which is reflected in the beautiful golden decor of the restaurant....
Save Place
1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
With a rooftop lounge, it's all about the view. This intimate and elegant spot at the Logan Hotel on the Ben Franklin Parkway offers a deck with extraordinary vistas, as well as cozy indoor and outdoor seating and fire pits for when the nights get...
Save Place
1221 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Opened in 2011 in a historic brownstone, Vedge is widely considered one of the best vegan restaurants in America. Even such veganism-averse food critics as Alan Richman have sung its praises, and chef Rich Landau and his wife, Kate Jacoby, the...
Save Place
2043 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
In a city where hoagies are everywhere, how can a visitor know which is the best? Ask a local where they buy their hoagies, and chances are their answer will be Primo. The Primo Italian hoagie, for anyone new to these signature Philadelphia foods,...
Save Place
524 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
This small, colorful restaurant located near Fourth and South streets showcases authentic Venezuelan street food, including Venezuelan-style arepas rellenas (thick cornmeal patties stuffed with meat, cheese, and other fillings) and patacones...
Save Place
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
Save Place
2031 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
This upscale New American restaurant in a brownstone near Rittenhouse Square is a popular destination for business dinners and special occasions. Chef Greg Vernick is a James Beard Award winner, and the restaurant regularly appears on many...
Save Place
1623 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philadelphia has famous local restaurateur Stephen Starr and chef Douglas Rodriguez to thank for Alma de Cuba, a dark and atmospheric multilevel restaurant serving inventive Latin-fusion cuisine. The lounge of this beloved Philly spot...
Save Place
901 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Standard Tap in Northern Liberties has been pouring locally brewed craft beers since 1999, earning it the title of the first gastropub in Philly. Its large and comfortable corner location offers seating on the first two floors as well as on a...
Popular Stories
- 1 COVID + Travel The CDC Has a New “Do Not Travel” Advisory System
- 2 Longreads The Greatest Traveler You’ve Never Heard Of
- 3 National Parks These U.S. National Parks Are Now Requiring Reservations
- 4 COVID + Travel We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know
- 5 Air Travel Masks Are Now Optional on U.S. Flights Following Florida Ruling