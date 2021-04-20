Top Restaurants in London

41 Beak St, Carnaby, London W1F 9SB, UK

Not many restaurants outside Italy advertise their cuisine as Venetian, but then there aren’t many quite like Polpo. Now a stable of six eateries, the brand began in 2009 as a Soho bacaro serving informal small plates with Prosecco and Aperol spritz. It quickly became something of a trendsetter, drawing queues down the street, thanks in part to it being one of the capital’s first restaurants to operate a no bookings policy. Now the pressure to get a table is off but the emphasis on delicious sharing food remains. The fritto misto and arancini are musts, and when you’re done, there’s a nightcap with your name on it in the basement Campari Bar. The original restaurant is in an 18th-century building that was once the home of the Venetian painter Canaletto, which you can’t argue, is a nice touch.