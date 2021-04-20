Kitty Fisher's
10 Shepherd Market, Mayfair, London W1J 7QF, UK
| +44 20 3302 1661
Photo courtesy of Kitty Fisher's
More info
Mon - Sat 12pm - 10:30pm
Kitty Fisher'sKitty Fisher’s is the antithesis to the New York exposed brick brand of cool. Named after a Georgian courtesan, this tiny restaurant in Mayfair is rather a wood-clad room flickering with candles and exuding a intimate, “make yourself at home” vibe. The food is some of the best in London: the original chef, Tomos Parry, won the Young British Foodie award during his tenure, and his successor George Barson, formerly of the River Cottage, continues to surprise with innovative dishes cooked on the wood grill. If you can’t get a booking, fear not: a second restaurant, Cora Pearl, named for a 19th-century courtesan this time, recently opened on Covent Garden’s Henrietta Street.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
Kitty Fisher's
The critics are raving about this restaurant serving dishes such as confit duck with rhubarb puree from its wood grill in a cozy, dimly lit, old-fashioned setting in Mayfair. Its location—down a narrow alleyway—and name (recalling an 18th-century courtesan) add to the luxe, louche vibe.