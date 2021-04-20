Sketch
9 Conduit St, Mayfair, London W1S 2XG, UK
| +44 20 7659 4500
Sun 8am - 12:30am
Mon - Fri 7am - 2am
Sat 8am - 2am
SketchA gloriously eccentric venue, Sketch isn’t a restaurant so much as a collision of ideas, design, food, and frivolity in a large Mayfair townhouse. Its Parlour serves all day breakfast and then evening cocktails in an ambience that’s less Alice in Wonderland and more seriously deranged Hatter. The Gallery is designed by artist and comic genius David Shrigley, meaning that your afternoon tea with one-of-a-kind pastries and cakes come with a side order of wit and a pinch of bitter satire. Upstairs, the Lecture Room and Library delivers a Michelin-starred tasting menu, while there’s breakfast, brunch, and cocktails in the Glade. A trip to the bathroom involves sitting in your own individual egg; try not to be put off by the carpet of red wax oozing down the stairs on your way in.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Sketchy Afternoon Tea
This place feels like you've stepped into an Alice in Wonderland set. The tea is delightful, and the crumpets are filling.
almost 7 years ago
Tea Wonderland
Perfect for tea time, with a good sort of sweeties and savories. Lost a few minutes discovering the rooms.
over 4 years ago
Champagne Upgrade
The Champagne Tea was delightful, but be warned you will pay for each glass individually and it can add up quickly between a few guests imbibing! All in all, a very cool, trendy place for this English tradition.
over 4 years ago
Sketch Toilets
Trust me, go to the bathroom at Sketch! #sketchtoilets