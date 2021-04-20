The Main Café at the V&A Museum Cromwell Rd, Knightsbridge, London SW7 2RL, UK

Photo courtesy of Victoria and Albert Museum More info Sat - Thur 10am - 5:45pm Fri 10am - 10pm

The Main Café at the V&A Museum Museum cafes are often depressing affairs, white formica boxes where you grab a curling sandwich on your way to the next piece of tourism. But the main cafe's trio of rooms are nothing like that. Designed, respectively, by William Morris, Henry Cole, and Edward Poynter in glorious Victorian excess, were the first museum cafe in the world, and they are today a rare example of a museum restaurant where you would be happy to spend time, revelling in the gorgeous details and stained glass windows. And the food's pretty good too; you can get all sorts of hot and cold meals, and it's a great stop for lunch or cakes, if you're doing the museum trail at South Kensington.