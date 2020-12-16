Top 5 Artisan and Art Shops in Barcelona
Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
Carrer d'Avinyó, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In this espadrille workshop that opened just after the Spanish Civil War, traditional footware meets playful modern design. The Barcemola line features creative motifs inspired by Barcelona monuments on what was once considered a humble shoe for...
C/ Cotoners, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Browse accessories designed and handcrafted in Barcelona at Iriarte Iriarte. Sleek yet sturdy leather bags with brass finishes make timeless investment pieces for any wardrobe. Iriarte Iriarte pieces have popped up in the pages of Spanish Vogue...
Carrer del Consell de Cent, 192, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
Rosses i Torrades is a beer-afficionado's paradise of sorts. Here lager-lovers can flip through beer-themed books, examine home-brewing kits, and search out their favorite international beers. Of course your best bet for a unique-to-Barcelona...
