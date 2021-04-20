Where are you going?
Iriarte Iriarte

12 C/ Cotoners
Website
| +34 933 19 81 75
Tue - Sat 11:30am - 2:30pm, 4pm - 8pm

Buy leather goods made and designed in Barcelona at Iriarte Iriarte

Browse accessories designed and handcrafted in Barcelona at Iriarte Iriarte. Sleek yet sturdy leather bags with brass finishes make timeless investment pieces for any wardrobe. Iriarte Iriarte pieces have popped up in the pages of Spanish Vogue and The New York Times Style Magazine. Studio visits are available by appointment.


Addresses:
Iriarte Iriarte Studio and Shop
Plaza Real,
08002, Barcelona

Iriarte Iriarte Shop
Cotoners, 12
08003, Barcelona
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

Chris Ciolli
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Marta Laurent
almost 7 years ago

Iriarte Iriarte - Gorgeous handmade leather bags

The first time I went there I was with a client that had booked a shopping tour with me and wanted leather goods. I had heard about this little shop in the Born district where a bags where totally made in their upstairs workshop. My client ordered a bag totally customized for her, and since she was going to be back to Barcelona, she arranged to pick it up on her return. Since then, Iriarte Iriarte has moved the shop around the corner from their original location, and has open a studio that can be visitied by appointment only in Plaça Reial. If you love leather, you'll love Iriarte Iriarte.

