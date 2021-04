The first time I went there I was with a client that had booked a shopping tour with me and wanted leather goods. I had heard about this little shop in the Born district where a bags where totally made in their upstairs workshop. My client ordered a bag totally customized for her, and since she was going to be back to Barcelona , she arranged to pick it up on her return. Since then, Iriarte Iriarte has moved the shop around the corner from their original location, and has open a studio that can be visitied by appointment only in Plaça Reial. If you love leather, you'll love Iriarte Iriarte.