Passeig de GràciaOne of Barcelona's most exclusive streets, Passeig de Gràcia is home to modernista masterpieces like La Pedrera and Casa Batlló as well as the massive luxury storefronts of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Mandarina Duck, and Adolfo Domínguez. That said, you'll also find more affordable shops like Zara and H&M for mere mortals. This is a great place to perch on a mosaic modernista park bench and people-watch. The mix of wealthy locals, fashionistas, and tourists of all shapes and sizes makes it especially entertaining, even for Barcelona.
Stroll down Passeig de Gracia.
Stroll down this wide avenue in search of upscale boutiques and Modernisme masterpieces. Here, luxury storefronts like Burberry and Gucci compete with five-star hotels for real estate. Stop at a terrace for a drink and to people watch. Pose for pictures by Falqués i Urpí’s ornate streetlights and park benches. Gawk at the so-called "block of discord"—a stretch of the street where very different buildings by four of Barcelona’s best-known Modernista architects coexist, albeit far from harmoniously.