Passeig de Gràcia

Stroll down this wide avenue in search of upscale boutiques and Modernisme masterpieces. Here, luxury storefronts like Burberry and Gucci compete with five-star hotels for real estate. Stop at a terrace for a drink and to people watch. Pose for pictures by Falqués i Urpí’s ornate streetlights and park benches. Gawk at the so-called "block of discord"—a stretch of the street where very different buildings by four of Barcelona’s best-known Modernista architects coexist, albeit far from harmoniously.