La Manual Alpargatera

Carrer d'Avinyó, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 933 01 01 72
Mon - Fri 9:45am - 1:30pm
Mon - Sat 4:30pm - 8pm
Sat 10am - 1:30pm

Browse traditional Catalan espadrilles at La Manual Alpargatera.


In this espadrille workshop that opened just after the Spanish Civil War, traditional footware meets playful modern design. The Barcemola line features creative motifs inspired by Barcelona monuments on what was once considered a humble shoe for farmers. The workshop still makes the espadrilles for the Catalan police’s dress uniform.

By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

Marta Laurent
almost 7 years ago

Espadrilles! Hundreds of them

Arrive early to this artisan espadrille shop, or you'll be waiting a long time before they can help you. But be sure that when they do, they'll spend as much time as you need to find the pair (or pairs!) that suit you best. And they are soooo comfortable!
Chris Ciolli
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

