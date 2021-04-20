La Manual Alpargatera
Carrer d'Avinyó, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 933 01 01 72
More info
Mon - Fri 9:45am - 1:30pm
Mon - Sat 4:30pm - 8pm
Sat 10am - 1:30pm
Browse traditional Catalan espadrilles at La Manual Alpargatera.
In this espadrille workshop that opened just after the Spanish Civil War, traditional footware meets playful modern design. The Barcemola line features creative motifs inspired by Barcelona monuments on what was once considered a humble shoe for farmers. The workshop still makes the espadrilles for the Catalan police’s dress uniform.
Address:
La Manual Alpargatera
C/Avinyo 7
08002, Barcelona
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Espadrilles! Hundreds of them
Arrive early to this artisan espadrille shop, or you'll be waiting a long time before they can help you. But be sure that when they do, they'll spend as much time as you need to find the pair (or pairs!) that suit you best. And they are soooo comfortable!
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
La Manual Alpargatera
In this espadrille workshop that opened just after the Spanish Civil War, traditional footwear meets playful modern design. The Barcemola line features creative motifs inspired by Barcelona monuments on what was once considered a humble shoe for farmers. The workshop still makes the espadrilles for the Catalan police’s dress uniform.