While Los Cabos may have caught your eye, there's a good chance Todos Santos will be one of the most memorable parts of your trip. So ... make sure you give a visit to the town the time it deserves. An hour's drive from Cabo San Lucas, Todos Santos is one of the most magical art towns ... anywhere. Chat up local artists while visiting their studios, eat your fill at some of the area's best dining spots, go fishing, and so much more.