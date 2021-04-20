Where are you going?
Cerritos Beach

Cerritos Beach, Baja California Sur, Mexico
The Road to Cerritos Todos Santos Mexico

The Road to Cerritos

The most rugged, sketchy roads always seem to lead to the best surf breaks. This photo captures the early morning drive over the hill to Cerritos beach in Baja Mexico. Down below I discovered perfect, glassy rights and only a few early risers in the water. In the distance at the point is Hacienda Cerritos, a boutique hotel from which you can stumble out of bed and down to the surf. Mario Beceril, a Baja native, runs a great surf school from the beach for anyone who needs a lesson. mariosurfschool.com
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
