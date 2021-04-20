Todos Santos Eco Adventures
Whale Watching in BajaThere are two different kinds of whales that visit Baja each year, the humpback and the gray.
The humpback can usually be spotted October through January, then again in April. The gray whale arrives from Alaska in late January and stays through mid-March to breed, mate and train their young for the long journey back.
I was out on the water in a small fishing boat early February and we saw a great number of humpbacks–a truly magical and breathtaking experience. Unforgettable!