Maldives Seaplane Tours
Most people head to the Maldives
to relax on the white-sand beaches and frolic in the warm waters of the Indian Ocean, but a true highlight of any trip here is taking it all in from above. The country is made up of more than a thousand tiny islands, and specks of dazzling palm-fringed land burst out of the turquoise sea as far as the eye can see. The mesmerizing scene is best viewed from a seaplane, like those operated by Trans Maldivian Airways. As many resorts are only accessible via air, many visitors conveniently have a flight included with their stay. For those who don’t, booking a 15-minute flyover to capture photos or a private excursion that drops you off on an uninhabited, deserted isle is worth every penny.