The Perfect Day in Sydney
Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
The perfect day in Sydney involves walking through its picturesque scenery. Whether you stroll along Sydney Harbour, past the quaint terrace houses of Paddington, or into the artsy laneways of Surry Hills, you will discover the beauty and tranquillity of this city by the sea. Take a break for a great cup of coffee or meal, and end a summer night at an outdoor film by the Sydney waterfront. It will feel like a perfect Sydney day indeed.
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
Australia’s most famous beach has played many roles throughout history. In 1907, a group of local swimmers became the world’s first lifeguards; during World War II, it was fortified by barbed wire and iron stakes; and over the last few...
633 Bourke St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Queues consistently spill out onto the footpath at this little corner shop. A rusted metalwork sign above the tiny bakery café, situated on the leafy Bourke Street Surry Hills, reads ‘Boulangerie’. The creme brulee tarts are locally famous, and...
141/143 Macpherson St, Bronte NSW 2024, Australia
Three Blue Ducks draws a queue of Bronte beachgoers every weekend for its famous orange yogurt pancakes and scrambled eggs with black sausage. Besides the friendly staff, graffiti-meets-indie-music vibe (especially cool at dinner), and the...
50 Holt St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The Argentine restaurant that took Sydney by storm in 2010—and even rose from the ashes of a fire that originated in its charcoal grill—finally outgrew its Cleveland Street Surry Hills digs and reopened on Holt Street in late...
471 Bronte Rd, Bronte NSW 2024, Australia
For many Sydneysiders, swimming in the ocean is a daily cleanse. There's a seawater pool at just about every beach, so even ocean-fearing travelers can get a taste of the salty lifestyle without worries of waves or worse (sharks?). Bronte Baths,...
2 Raper St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The final home and workplace of the late Australian artist Brett Whiteley is now a museum that holds rotating exhibits of Whiteley’s work shown on weekends as well as monthly events such as poetry readings and classical music performances....
Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
On the first Saturday of the month, locals shop for vintage apparel and antique home decor at this flea market.
35 Tumbalong Boulevard, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia
Nestled between Darling Harbour and Chinatown, Darling Square is one of the city’s newest districts for shopping and dining. It’s centered on Steam Mill Lane, an artsy alleyway with a Tokyo vibe where you can choose between coffee and sandwiches...
169 Dolphin St, Coogee NSW 2034, Australia
A quick bus ride from the city(or a refreshing end to the Bondi to Coogee Coastal Walk), Coogee Pavilion is one of the most happening beach bars in Sydney. The downstairs area is home to a wood-fired pizza oven, oyster bar, juice stall, and kids’...
