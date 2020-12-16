The perfect day in Sydney involves walking through its picturesque scenery. Whether you stroll along Sydney Harbour, past the quaint terrace houses of Paddington, or into the artsy laneways of Surry Hills, you will discover the beauty and tranquillity of this city by the sea. Take a break for a great cup of coffee or meal, and end a summer night at an outdoor film by the Sydney waterfront. It will feel like a perfect Sydney day indeed.