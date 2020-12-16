The Perfect Day in San Diego
Collected by Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert
It's hard NOT to have a great day in this lovely coastal city with an ideal climate. Dally in Balboa Park, try some of the local fare (tacos! smoothies! margaritas!), put your toes in the Pacific at the beach, and enjoy this sunny paradise
Balboa Park, San Diego, CA, USA
A 1,200-acre green space filled with museums, theaters, and gardens, Balboa Park is the center of art and culture in San Diego. It’s also one of the city’s most historic sites, built for the Panama–California exhibition in 1915. While the museums...
2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Birch Aquarium is located near the coastline. Although it is a small aquarium, they have some spectacular fish tanks and exhibits. The seahorse exhibit is really nice, the dragon seahorse has to be one of the most gorgeous creatures that lives in...
1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr, San Diego, CA 92106, USA
Oneof California’s most significant historical landmarks, this statue marks the spot where Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo became the first European to set foot on the west coast of the United States. Every year at the end of September, actors re-create...
3000 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109, USA
The boardwalk between Mission Beach and Pacific Beach is around 3 miles each way. If you walk from Belmont Park to Pacific Grove, it's a touch shorter at 2 miles each way. At one end is Belmont Park http://www.belmontpark.com/ with a large wooden...
1400 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109, USA
A three mile stretch each way, the boardwalk is a great place to rent a bike and enjoy the gorgeous San Diego weather. Or check out the neighborhood and just bike around Pacific Beach. There are lots of shops and restaurants found on Garnet Ave....
2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Trey Foshee, executive chef of George’s at the Cove in La Jolla, is one of the most talented and respected chefs in San Diego. At his casual Mexican restaurant near La Jolla Shores, he cooks with equal skill, using only the best...
Like a nautical version of the yellow brick road, illuminated anchors embedded in the floors of Ironside Fish & Oyster lead you to the Emerald City of raw bars, where the bounteous platters come in Big, Bigger, Biggest, and Holy Sh*t. This...
2820 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego, CA 92106, USA
San Diego’s first food hall is housed in the city’s former naval training center, a 361-acre site in Point Loma that now features a lively business district with wide lawns, a waterfront park, and historic Spanish Revival–style...
675 W Beech St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
The nation’s oldest continuously family-owned and -operated bookstore is Warwick’s in La Jolla. That’s thanks to one William T. Warwick, who entered the book business in 1896 in Iowa. Life soon led him to this dreamy stretch of...
