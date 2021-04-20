World-Famous Balboa Park

What fascinates me the most about Balboa Park is that it was built as a series of temporary structures during the 1915-16 Panama-California Exposition to celebrate the opening of the Panama Canal. And they are still standing today. The structures have been slowly replaced with more permanent concrete additions. Regardless, the whole park was supposed to be temporary! Inside the park are 17 museums, 19 gardens, the Old Globe Theatre (a working theater that is a replica of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London) and much more. There are two restaurants, my favorite being the Del Prado, and there's an arboretum, which is where this image was taken. Many festivals are held here, a popular one is December Nights, which is usually held in the second weekend of December and is a huge event, attracting thousand of San Diegans & tourists. The Earth Day festival is also held here. Don't miss the Spanish Arts Village, a cool little village where you can watch artisans create their art in their shops, and purchase, if you like. I like to watch the glass blowers, and many of them offer classes if you're in town long enough to try them out! There's way too much here to describe here; you'll just have to check out the park for yourself when you come to San Diego. We come here often to hone our photography skills, bird watch, and walk around looking at the interesting architecture.