The Perfect Day in New Orleans

If you only have a day in New Orleans, here's how to make it perfect. Explore New Orleans' architecturally rich French Quarter and take in the spontaneous sounds of street music. Take a mid-day stop in at the New Orleans Pharmacy Museum, feast on a po' boy at Killer PoBoys, and tour Mardi Gras World. Then, take a break in your perfect day to relax at the Sazerac Bar. Complete your day in the Big Easy with a sublime dinner at Brennan's.