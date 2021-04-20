The Best Things to Do in Israel

Jerusalem, Israel

Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem ensures that the magnitude of the Holocaust’s injustices are never forgotten. Visiting the museum is an educational, as well as emotional, experience and should not be rushed. The museum is dedicated to researching the phenomenon of the Holocaust and genocide in general, with the hope of avoiding it in the future. Exhibitions present the history that led up to the Holocaust, as well as the related events during and after World War II, featuring personal stories, historical artifacts, films, and photographs. It also highlights the bravery of underground movements, uprisings, and the non-Jews (the Righteous Among the Nations) who saved Jewish neighbors, children, and families from certain death. Outdoor gardens contain several monuments, including a haunting children’s memorial and commemorative sculptures. Guided audio tours are recommended.