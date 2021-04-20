Design Museum Holon
Pinkhas Eilon St 8, Holon, 5845400, Israel
| +972 73-215-1515
Tue, Thur 12pm - 6pm
Wed 10am - 4pm
Sat 10am - 6pm
See the Latest in Great DesignOpened in 2010, the Design Museum Holon is the first museum in Israel dedicated to design. The iconic building, which quickly became a city landmark, was designed by acclaimed architect Ron Arad. By mounting exhibits on historical and contemporary design from Israel and around the world, the museum aims to inspire and challenge the design community, as well as the general public’s perception of design and the way it impacts their lives. For professionals in creative industries, students, and design enthusiasts, the museum is a vital and dynamic resource. The building includes galleries for temporary exhibitions, an archive, the Design Lab, and Collection Windows.
almost 7 years ago
Design Museum Holon, Tel Aviv, Israel
From the moment the Design Museum Holon opened in February, 2010 in the city of Holon, five miles south of Tel Aviv, it attracted international attention. Like the exhibitions within, architect Ron Arad’s swirling, ribbonlike steel structure combines art, design, and sculpture. —Michele Chabin
almost 7 years ago
Avant-Garde Art in Holon
While most travelers associate Israel with world religions, Tel Aviv and the neighboring town of Holon are hubs for design and innovative art. This is especially noticeable at the Design Museum Holon. The main goal of the Museum, which opened in March of 2010, is to both inspire and challenge how people perceive design in their everyday life. Many of the featured artists are young and influential artists from Tel Aviv and throughout Israel. As interesting as the indoor exhibits are, it's hard not to be impressed with the exterior of the museum. Internationally recognized architect Ron Arad is responsible for the outdoor installation which serves as a visitor's first impression to the museum as a whole. How to Get There From Tel Aviv: From Alenbi st. take the 3 or take the 71 from Namir st.