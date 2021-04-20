Avant-Garde Art in Holon

While most travelers associate Israel with world religions, Tel Aviv and the neighboring town of Holon are hubs for design and innovative art. This is especially noticeable at the Design Museum Holon. The main goal of the Museum, which opened in March of 2010, is to both inspire and challenge how people perceive design in their everyday life. Many of the featured artists are young and influential artists from Tel Aviv and throughout Israel. As interesting as the indoor exhibits are, it's hard not to be impressed with the exterior of the museum. Internationally recognized architect Ron Arad is responsible for the outdoor installation which serves as a visitor's first impression to the museum as a whole. How to Get There From Tel Aviv: From Alenbi st. take the 3 or take the 71 from Namir st.