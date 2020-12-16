The Best Spas in the World
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Relax and rejuvenate at these world-class spas. Get pampered with manis, pedis and massages at London's Bulgari Spa or clear your mind with a blend of yoga and oceanside hikes at Rancho Valencia in California. At the Rosewood Mayakoba in Mexico you can even get a does of cultural immersion when you sign up for a Mayan healing ritual with a local shaman.
Playa Manzanillo, Guacalito de La Isla, Rivas, Nicaragua
The best of Nicaragua is on the beautiful Emerald Coast. Mukul Resort offers a barefoot luxury experience with stunning suites, exquisite design, and local hospitality. Where else can you surf a great break in front of a 5 star hotel? The Golf and...
100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
It may be only 22 miles west of San Juan, but Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve feels a world away. The resort has a spectacular location on a three-mile stretch of beach on Puerto Rico’s north shore, where Clara Livingston once ran...
Schillerstraße 4/6, 76530 Baden-Baden, Germany
Opened in 1872, Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa enjoys a distinguished reputation throughout Germany and beyond. The Shah of Persia, the King of Siam, and a young King Edward VII all stayed here at one point, drawn by the hotel’s remarkable Villa...
171 Knightsbridge, London SW7 1DW, UK
A hidden jewel inside London’s Bulgari Hotel, the Bulgari Spa offers a radiant and restorative retreat setting. The onyx, oak, Vicenza stone and Italian glass interior soothes the senses, while luxurious spa treatments put mind and body at ease....
Blvd. Kukulcan Mz 59 Lote 1-03 Km 21.26, Nizuc, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
The 29-acre Nizuc Resort & Spa excels in size, service, and amenities. The soothing design scheme blends calming neutrals and natural materials, which recur across multiple interior elements, including lamps, furniture, and tile...
Höheweg 41, 3800 Interlaken, Switzerland
Situated between two lakes at the bottom of the Jungfrau mountain in the Bernese Highlands of Switzerland, this venerable five-star hotel and spa, which dates back to 1865, offers scenery and comfort in equal measure. Subtly balancing tradition...
5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067, USA
Spanish colonial fountains. Roaring outdoor fireplaces. Brightly colored bougainvillea vines and hibiscus flowers. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, Southern California’s only Relais & Châteaux, is spread over 45 hilly acres of...
México 307, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Secluded and service-oriented are the adjectives that best describe Rosewood Mayakoba, a resort in Playa del Carmen that opened in 2008. At 1,600 acres, the resort is expansive, offering plenty of room for guests to feel that they have their own...
4949 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, USA
Confusion. I think that’s what some people feel when they first lay eyes on the Montelucia Resort & Spa. With its ornate entryways and floral squares, the resort looks more like a charming European village than an Arizona resort. But, you know...
56 South Shore Road, Southampton SN 02, Bermuda
Blending a cheerful, laid-back spirit with a splash of formal elegance, The Reefs Resort & Club is uniquely Bermudian. Staff greets you with a rum swizzle upon arrival at the family-owned and operated property, then whisks you up to a...
