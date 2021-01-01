The Best Shopping in Vietnam
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Vietnam's street markets are the beating heart of its small villages and big cities, where locals work, shop for vegetables (and outboard motors and live animals), and eat. Beyond the often noisy and chaotic street stalls and night markets, be sure and also visit the craft cooperatives, tailor shops, and elegant design stores. Whether you shop high or low, you can find excellent souvenirs of your visit here.
Chợ, Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Jackfruit and dragonfruit on display at a fruit stand in Banh Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh.
43 Tôn Thất Thiệp, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
If you need a few cute souvenirs for friends and family, but don't want to bargain or deal with the hustle and bustle of the markets in Ho Chi Minh City then check out Saigon Kitsch. It's a cute little centrally located boutique that sells well...
The two-story Binh Tay Market is an impossible-to-miss Chinatown landmark on the edge of Ho Chi Minh City's District Six; it boasts a distinctive Chinese-inspired clock tower, yet it was a French patron who financed the construction of the market...
59 Đường Phan Bội Châu, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Villagecraft Planet is inspired by the methods of embroidery of the ethnic minorities in the north of Vietnam and also the use of hemp as fabric in the creation of their products. Items available to buy here include beautiful clothing, table...
14 Nguyễn Thái Học, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Disadvantaged locals support themselves by selling their handicrafts here. Sustainable souvenirs include vases made of chopsticks, and coasters fashioned from recycled magazine pages. The workshop runs a number of classes including traditional...
Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
When Hoi An's tailoring scene gets too much respite is offered at shops such Avana, a stylish boutique that stocks off the peg dresses, blouses, shoes and accessories. Although the designs are European in style, the work is carried out by skilled...
60 Lê Lợi, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
One of the oldest and largest tailoring shops in town, Thu Thuy is well respected and is a good option for having a suit or a fitted dress run up. Good service and an adjoining coffee shop makes shopping here even more desirable.
Behind these buttery walls, the most fashionable tailors are ready to help you design a gorgeous new wardrobe. Yaly may take an extra day or two for your items to be perfect, but it's worth the extra appointments... and the price. Sure, you can go...
103, Trần Phú, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
The majority of Hoi An’s shops are focused upon arts and crafts, souvenirs, and gifts. The town is famous for its Chinese-style lanterns, and the family-run Hoi An Handmade has been lovingly crafting examples for generations. The shop also does a...
Xuyen Trung, Cam Nam, Cẩm Nam, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Hoi An is one of my favorite travel destinations in all of Asia. Sure, it's undeniably touristy, but it's also quite laid back and relaxed - nothing like other South East Asia tourist hotspots like Chiang Mai, for instance. Hoi An has a wonderful...
113 Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, Hồ Chí Minh, Bến Nghé, Vietnam
With reasonably priced handmade ceramics, Japanese-designed textiles, and gorgeous furniture, this shop is a great place for unique souvenirs.
44 Châu Long, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Owned by Hoang Van Truong, an avid reader, this is regarded by most as Hanoi's best bookshop. Truong and his team are enthusiastic and all speak excellent English and there are over 10,000 titles in stock.
43 &, 51 Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Local artisans benefit from this nonprofit organisation, which sells their crafts such as bags, textiles, scarves and trinkets at fair market prices. Items are of high quality and prices are reasonable.
Hàng Đào, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Intricately stacking and securing goods onto the back of a bike was a fairly common, but always fascinating, sight in Vietnam. Next time I visit, I'll find a place to sit with a better background (probably on the side of the main road which is...
66 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Chie Design is a lovely boutique specializes in handicrafts made by ethnic groups in northwest Vietnam. It offers a quality selection of textiles, ceramics, jewelry, and fair-trade snacks with tags that explain where each item originated. Chie...
61 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
If you don't get the chance to visit Bat Trang -- a village just outside Hanoi famous for the quality of its ceramics -- a visit to this long-established shop should do the trick. Colorful crockery, ceramic lamps, and other products are among the...
64 Trần Phú, Lộc Thọ, Tp. Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa 650000, Vietnam
In this workshop designed to resemble a rural village, you can get an up-close look at the detailed work that goes into hand-embroidered Vietnamese silk. The needlework is exquisite, and whether or not you purchase an item, you'll come away with a...
TT. Cái Bè, Cái Bè, Tiền Giang, Vietnam
We arranged a private tour of the Mekong River Delta through the Park Hyatt Saigon. We were driven from the hotel to Cai Be in a Cadillac with snacks and drinks, then escorted to our private river boat (also loaded with fresh fruit, coffee and...
