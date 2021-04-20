Floating Markets, Cái Bè District, Tiền Giang Province

An Accidental Glimpse

In our travels, we all fire up the camera and point, aim, and shoot our way through a country trying to capture those 'special moments.' But every once in a while, we get the perfect misfire, that accidental photo that truly captures the essence of a place, which you couldn't have queued up on your own. As I was meticulously documenting my trip from Ho Chi Minh City to Cai Be and on up the Mekong Delta, I happened to be on a boat in the middle of the 'floating markets' when I accidentally captured this moment. I consider myself a decent planner, but for some reason that remains unbeknownst to me, I did NOT factor in the ruthless sun that would assault my skin on this particular day. As such, I was wearing one of those cone-shaped hats (gratefully given to me by our guide, Tao), bleeding sweat, barely able to hold my old-school, overweight SLR camera steady for any decent shots on this particular day. However, when I finally returned home and was able to properly review my pictures on a large screen, I was greeted with this intimate moment on a boat from the market. I wish I could take creative credit for this shot, but I wasn't even looking through the viewfinder. It was an accident, but I like to think that for this very reason, it is a true glimpse into a moment in the day of the life of two young men that live in Cai Be, on the Mekong Delta, in Vietnam.